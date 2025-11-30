Trump: Consider Venezuelan airspace ‘closed in its entirety’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 30, 2025

President Donald Trump on Saturday warned against any flights taking place in areas in and around Venezuelan airspace.

In a post to Truth Social, the president wrote: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Venezuelan government responded with a statement saying Trump’s comments are a “colonialist threat” to the country’s sovereignty.

“No authority outside the Venezuelan institutional framework has the power to interfere with, block, or condition the use of international airspace,” the statement said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Flightradar24 shows planes continuing to fly in Venezuelan airspace.

Trump in Thanksgiving remarks to military personnel had said: “In recent weeks, you’ve been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many. Of course, there aren’t too many coming in by sea anymore.

“You probably noticed that people aren’t wanting to be delivering by sea, and we’ll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that’s going to start very soon. We warn them: Stop sending poison to our country.”

Trump recently stated that discussions with Venezuela’s socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro were possible and Maduro wanted to engage. Breitbart News reported that Trump said in October that socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro had offered “everything” to cling to power when asked about a rumor of Maduro and those under him reaching out to the Trump Administration.

“He’s offered everything; you’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States,” Trump said.

The U.S. military has carried out at least 21 strikes on what it describes as drug-trafficking vessels and killed at least 82 people on as part of “Operation Southern Spear.”

