Trump contrasts exit from ‘Quagmire’ in Iraq to U.S. exit from Afghanistan

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump contrasted the “orderly” 2026 U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq with the chaotic 2021 surrender in Afghanistan by the Biden-Harris regime.

Following the Pentagon’s announcement on Wednesday that the final American forces had departed Iraq, formally concluding Operation Inherent Resolve, Trump slammed the initial 2003 invasion under President George W. Bush as a “quagmire” resulting from “very bad decision-making.”

Trump outlined his criticisms and comparisons through a social media post and a White House address:

• Military equipment: Trump said that, unlike the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan where massive amounts of U.S. military equipment and hardware were left behind, the departure of coalition forces from Erbil Air Base was meticulously executed. He noted that he instructed troops to leave absolutely nothing behind, stating, “I want every screw taken.”

• Casualties and order: Trump heavily criticized the Biden-Harris Administration for the tragedy in Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead and many wounded. In contrast, he described the conclusion of the 12-year mission against ISIS in Iraq as an orderly, peaceful exit achieved without suffering a military defeat.

• The mssion’s end: Trump declared that the U.S. successfully completed its objective to decimate the ISIS caliphate. He called the conclusion of the 23-year footprint “the end of a very expensive excursion into hell” and hailed it as a victory for both the United States and Iraq.

Trump also expressed strong confidence in Iraq’s leadership moving forward, praising Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi as “outstanding” and capable of managing the country’s security independently.

Related: U.S. withdrawal from Iraq by Sept. 30 on schedule despite failure of militias to disarm, September 8, 2026

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday:

“Today, I am pleased to announce, that the last American Forces are leaving Iraq! It has been a long time, with very bad decision-making that got us involved in this quagmire in the first place, but soon, that will be part of History. This is a Great Day for America and, importantly, we leave with Iraq having a wonderful new Prime Minister, Ali al-Zaidi, somebody I supported from the beginning and fully endorsed. He won an Election that he was not expected to win, and did so, in a landslide!

“Launched in 2003 under the presidency of George W. Bush, and continued under the Administration of Barack Hussein Obama in 2014, and Sleepy Joe Biden, Operation Inherent Resolve ends in 2026 under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump. This Day is a victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS, which has been completely decimated by the Trump Administration, First Term, along with other very bad and dangerous players.

“Unlike Afghanistan, where much Military Equipment and everything else was left behind, and 13 Warriors lie dead, with many badly wounded, this orderly departure of Coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base marks the end of a very expensive excursion into Hell.

“I set a clear mission, gave our Commanders the tools to finish it, and refused to let a temporary presence become a permanent one. I had a choice to stay or to leave, and felt, without question, that it was time for America to go home! Prime Minister al-Zaidi, is outstanding, and he will hopefully be able to handle things very well. We came to fight a caliphate. There is no longer a caliphate. We are going home! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

U.S. Central Command head Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement that “full primary responsibility for Iraq’s security to the government and Iraq and the brave people of Iraq,” while U.S. troops in the region will maintain “vigilance and readiness” in “protecting the U.S. homeland and strengthening regional security.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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