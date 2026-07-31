Trump hails Gaza milestone: Agreement to disarm Hamas

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Board of Peace, the U.S.-led international organization to oversee post-war stabilization in Gaza, announced on Thursday that the Hamas terror organization has agreed to disarm.

Hamas is also expected to hand over maps of its tunnels, weapons factories and depots, according to the draft of the agreement.

The new edition of Geostrategy-Direct.com reported:

“While the Hamas terrorist organization continues to control the lives of 2 million people in Gaza, the Board of Peace, established by President Donald Trmp in the wake of the U.S.-backed ceasefire in October, said there are important new developments in Gaza.”

According to the report, Israel has agreed that the International Stabilization Force (ISF), a key part of the ceasefire and peace proposal, will enter Gaza.

“What the agreement says matters. What happens next matters even more. Implementation and verification have to be real,” Nickolay Mladenov, the board’s chairman, said in a social-media statement praising the agreement.

Related: Incremental progress for Board of Peace as Israel approves ISF deployment in Gaza, July 28, 2026

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’s negotiating team, said the group agreed to place its weapons in a storage facility overseen by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a Palestinian-run technocratic group charged with the enclave’s political and security transition.

Hamas said the plan is contingent on Israel ending military operations in Gaza and allowing humanitarian aid in.

The Board of Peace on Friday unveiled a 15-point plan for Gaza:

1. All parties commit to the agreed upon peace deal.

2. All hostilities cease immediately.

3. Progression to each phase of the deal will follow verification by an international committee.

4. Hamas agrees to hand civilian governance to a national committee.

5. That committee will maintain civil institutions and services.

6. The committee will govern under Palestinian law.

7. New police personnel will join existing institutions, but with vetting.

8. Gaza will decommission and store heavy weapons.

9. Personal weapons will be subject to the laws of the national committee.

10. Militia weapons will be decommissioned and stored by the committee.

11. Signing of a social peace agreement.

12. An international force will temporarily deploy to Gaza, replacing the IDF.

13. Israel will withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

14. The national committee will handle internal security.

15. The Board of Peace and national committee will coordinate rebuilding.

A Board of Peace official said each phase in the process would require independent verification before moving on to the next one. The officials said those phases included agreeing to the framework, the relinquishment of any government involvement, transferring weapons from the Gaza police force to another security entity, decommissioning heavy weapons and weapons depots, disarming individuals and identifying and destroying tunnels.

Hamas has been holding meetings with mediators in Egypt as well as representatives from the Board of Peace since Tuesday to complete the agreement. An Israeli team has also been present in Egypt since Wednesday to discuss the second phase of the agreement with the Egyptian mediators.

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