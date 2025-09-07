Trump hints at ‘very deep negotiations with Hamas’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is in “very deep negotiations with Hamas” to bring an end to the current conflict in Gaza.

Trump reiterated calls for Hamas to release all of the remaining Israeli hostages.

“We said let them all out right now. Let them all out, and much better things will happen for them. But if you don’t let them all out, it’s going to be a tough situation. It’s going to be nasty. That’s my opinion. Israel’s choice, but that’s my opinion,” the president said during a White House press briefing.

On Sunday, Trump in a post to Truth Social said Hamas will not get another chance if it rejects his current offer:

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter. DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”.

As many as 20 hostages may still be alive, though Trump said “there could be some that have recently died, is what I’m hearing.”

“I hope that’s wrong,” he added.

The bodies of around 30 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his goal is to ensure Hamas is defeated and that the Gaza Strip can never become a haven for the group or similar terrorists opposed to Israel.

In an Aug. 10 speech, Netanyahu said the Gaza City takeover plan is not part of an indefinite Israeli occupation of the strip. At the same time, he indicated the plan is for Israel to have “overriding security responsibilities” for the territory, while allowing a “non-Israeli, peaceful civil administration.”

Netanyahu said Gaza’s post-Hamas civil authority must be one that “doesn’t educate its children for terror, doesn’t pay terrorists, and doesn’t launch terrorist attacks against Israel.” Netanyahu said these terms would disqualify the Palestinian Authority—which has partial governing authority in the West Bank—from stepping in as Gaza’s eventual civil authority.

Hamas has so far rejected any deals to end the nearly two-year Israeli military campaign across the Gaza Strip.

In a Sept. 6 statement, Hamas representatives said: “The movement affirms its openness to any ideas or proposals that achieve a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, unconditional entry of aid, and a real prisoner exchange through serious negotiations via mediators.”

Hamas released a video on Sept. 5 with Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal. In the video, apparently dated Aug. 28, Gilboa-Dalal states that he and other hostages are being held in Gaza City and fear they will be killed in the intensifying Israeli operation.

Trump said Hamas is “asking for some things that are fine.” But when asked about Hamas’s demands, the president said the initial Hamas attack on Israel—in which around 1,200 were killed and thousands more were wounded—must be taken into consideration in the negotiations.

