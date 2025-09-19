Trump: Ilhan Omar should be expelled from Congress

by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2025 Real World News



At a Minnesota town hall, Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar slammed those she insists are “rewriting” Charlie Kirk’s legacy, saying he was “a hateful man” and that anyone portraying him as civil was “full of s–t.”

President Donald Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday: “I think she should be impeached. I think she’s terrible. She should be impeached, and it should happen fast.”

Zero Hedge noted: “First of all, Omar seems obsessed with bashing the U.S., with bizarre desires to collapse capitalism, while her home country of Somalia remains an utter wreck. She denounces America, yet has reportedly amassed a net worth of $30 million.”

Meanwhile, rumors that she married her brother to obtain citizenship have resurfaced.

Later on Thursday, Trump posted to Truth Social:

“Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence. 70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity. Somalia is consistently ranked among the World’s Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America!

“P.S. Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace attempted to introduce a censure resolution against Omar but it failed to progress, as four Republicans voted against it in exchange for a different censure resolution against Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills being dropped.

Zero Hedge pointed to two critical questions that linger with Omar:

Has she ever falsified immigration paperwork for herself or her family?

Which, if any, extremist or Islamist organizations/NGOs is she linked to?

“Meanwhile, the crazed leftist, whose rhetoric over the years has echoed Marxists seeking to destroy the country and remake it into a socialist utopia for their billionaire elite friends, went on a Charlie Kirk-bashing spree earlier this week,” Zero Hedge added.

BREAKING: In the wake of Ilhan Omar calling Charlie Kirk and his supporters pieces of shit, President Trump says that she should be IMPEACHED from Congress. There are MANY things that she has done which at minimum deserves an investigation, and at most, deportation. How has her… pic.twitter.com/cvYJmizcS3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 18, 2025

Zero Hedge noted: “Omar is part of the ‘squad’ of progressive House members, along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AoC is merely a socialist puppet that preaches to collapse capitalism with her Marxist beliefs but enjoys, with Bernie Sanders, private jets and a life of luxury.”

Socialist AoC & Bernie Sanders Caught Using Private Jets On “Fighting Oligarchy” Tour https://t.co/58pQCT1hpM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2025

