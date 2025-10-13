Trump in Israel: From ‘age of terror and death’ to a hopeful era of faith and ‘of God’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2025 Real World News



In a Middle East peace signing ceremony and speeches to the Israeli parliament and Arab leaders, President Donald Trump on Oct. 13, 2025, called on all sides to “put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us” and embrace the “golden age of the Middle East.”

“It took us 3,000 years to get to this point,” Trump said in comments during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, while flanked by the leaders of Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and other regional powers.

Hours earlier, the U.S. president received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from Israeli lawmakers in the Knesset as the nation celebrated the release of all 20 remaining living hostages from Hamas captivity.

“After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families,” Trump said. “Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time. And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace.”

“This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of an age of terror and death, the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God,” Trump said.

Trump then signed a document recognizing the cease-fire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas as the initial phase of his 20-point Gaza peace plan during a summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Also signing the document were Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Observing were many world leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Hamas, designated terrorist organization by the United States, was not invited to the summit and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to attend.

Trump singled out Sisi as “very instrumental because Hamas respects this country, and they respect the leadership of Egypt.” Egypt is a rare Middle Eastern country with a long-standing relationship and its own peace agreement with Israel. As Egypt borders the Gaza Strip and Israel, the cease-fire brings significant relief.

Later phases of the plan will focus on Gaza’s postwar governance and issues such as Israel’s demand that Hamas disarm and Palestinian demands for a state. The proposed international Gaza Board of Peace would temporarily govern Gaza in place of Hamas and be chaired by Trump.​ Hamas would have no role.

Earlier, at the Knesset, Trump described the ceasefire with Hamas “as a very exciting time for Israel and for the entire Middle East” and said “the forces of chaos, terror and ruin that have plagued the region for decades now stand weakened, isolated, and totally defeated.”

Trump also used his speech at the Knesset to urge Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges that included bribery, fraud and a breach of trust. He has denied the accusations.

“Hey, I have an idea, Mr. President – why don’t you give him a pardon?” Trump said, prompting a standing ovation from many in the forum.

Trump received a warm welcome from the Israeli Knesset, with the body declaring him “the greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House.” Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana vowed to rally with House Speaker Mike Johnson and other legislative leaders across the globe to submit Trump’s candidacy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.

“You, President Trump, are a colossus who will be enshrined in the pantheon of history. Thousands of years from now the Jewish people will remember you. We are a nation that remembers,” Ohana said, comparing Trump to Cyrus the Great, who conquered Babylon in 539 B.C. and allowed the Jewish people to return to their homeland.

“Donald Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House. No American president has ever done more for Israel than this one, and as I said in Washington, it ain’t even close,” Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, back in the States, all prominent political and media leaders applauded the occasion. Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The words so many are looking for are simple: Thank you, President Trump.”

The crowds in Hostage Square are chanting: “Thank you Trump” 📽️ Dana Reany pic.twitter.com/59j3muyBGq — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 13, 2025

POSOBIEC: “THIS IS AN UNEQUIVOCAL WIN FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP.” “He’s reaffirming America’s role as the broker of peace and prosperity — not through conquest or globalism, but through direct, one-on-one diplomacy. President Trump is absolutely delivering.” — @jackposobiec pic.twitter.com/njYUp5wYkl — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 13, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation