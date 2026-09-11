Trump interview on 9/11: ‘I happen to think that they had not just a plane but bombs that exploded simultaneously’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The man who knew all about the construction of New York City’s skyscrapers was speaking with authority when interviewed on September 11, 2001, after the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

In an interview with remarkable details on the unique construction of the towers and insights on how the planes penetrated the steel beams all along the outside perimeter “almost like a can of soup”, Donald J. Trump said he believe that more than the plane’s fuel was involved in the destruction of the buildings.

“There was a hole in the steel …. I happen to think they had not just planes but bombs that exploded simultaneously…. Strongest structure you can have. You’re talking about taking out steel, the heaviest caliber steel. These buildings were rock solid.”

Trump said he had visited the area of the earlier basement bombing in which “half of the columns were blown out” but the building was not structurally damaged.

It was an “unbelievably powerful building” and “one of the first buildings that was built from the outside. The steel. The reason the World Trade Center has such narrow windows is that between the windows, you had the steel on the outside of the building. Big heavy I beams.”

Trump also revealed he had that morning called Larry Silverstein who had bought the buildings just one week earlier and was preparing to move his offices.

Trump’s interview with WWOR/UPN 9 News in New York on September 11, 2001:

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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