Trump issues executive order which bans cashless bail

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 25, 2025

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order which calls for an end to cashless bail.

The executive order tasks the attorney general with identifying cashless bail jurisdictions in order to withhold their federal funding.

Trump has long criticized cashless bail, calling it a “complete disaster,” citing it most recently as a major factor in rampant crime that led to his federalizing of police in Washington, D.C.

“One of the executive orders has to do with cashless bail — that’s when the big crime in this country started,” Trump said before signing the order.

The president said that when a person kills someone, and they are released on cashless bail, they are just told to return to court, but they don’t.

“They thought it was discriminatory” to require bail after killing people on the street, Trump said.

“So important — this isn’t Republican or Democrat, Trump said, signing the order. “By the way, most Democrats agree with this. We got to bring our country back.”

Trump signed another executive order that will hold as many criminals as possible in federal custody so they may face federal prosecution, rather than secure release on the streets because of Washington, D.C.’s, cashless bail policy.

