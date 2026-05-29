Trump issues statement as 60-day Iran ceasefire deal reportedly reached

by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump said on Friday that a “final determination” on the next steps in the Iran conflict, including a 60-day ceasefire deal, is near.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!),” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’ Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!” Trump added.

“The enriched material, sometimes referred to as ‘Nuclear Dust,’ which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED,” the president also said. “No money will be exchanged, until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination.”

In Iran, meanwhile, state-run media outlet Fars reported that the most important part of the deal is an immediate payment of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, adding that Teheran would not enter any further phase of negotiations until the money is released.

It also said a full ceasefire in Lebanon in line with Hizbullah’s position was another key issue.

Fars said Iran would only move to the next stage of talks, including sanctions relief and the nuclear issue, if those conditions are resolved.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said sanctions relief for Iran will not be on the table unless Teheran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, turns over highly enriched uranium and agrees it cannot have a nuclear program.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday rejected Iranian state media reports claiming Iranian forces shot down a U.S. aircraft near Bushehr.

At a May 27 Cabinet meeting, Trump dismissed the idea of allowing Iran to transfer its uranium stocks to China or Russia, which are both nuclear-armed states.

“I wouldn’t be comfortable with that,” the president said.

Trump has instead offered three options: Iran turns its uranium stockpile over to the United States, destroys it in place, or otherwise agrees to destroy it under the supervision of nuclear oversight monitors.

Throughout recent talks, Iranian officials have said a nuclear program is their sovereign right and have expressed a desire to retain some domestic enrichment capacity in the final outcome.

During the May 27 Cabinet meeting, Trump said he is not considering immediate sanctions relief, but he indicated that he is open to the possibility of releasing frozen Iranian assets down the line.

“We have control of money that they claim is theirs,” he said. “We‘ll keep control of that money. When they behave properly, and when they do what’s right, we’ll let them have their money.”

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