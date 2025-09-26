Trump memo launches all-of-government offensive against Left’s domestic terror groups

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Thursday directed his administration to launch an “all-of-government” effort to take down leftist domestic terrorist groups and the individuals and organizations which fund them.

The presidential memoranda said the Trump Administration seeks to interdict the groups, block them from performing violent acts, and will look at sources of funding for the groups.

“We’re looking at the funders of a lot of these groups, and you know, when you see the signs and they’re all beautiful signs made professionally, these aren’t your protestors that make the sign in their basement late in the evening because they really believe it,” Trump said. “These are anarchists and agitators, professional anarchists and agitators, and they get hired by wealthy people, some of whom I know, I guess. You know, I probably know the, and you wouldn’t know at your dinner with them, everything’s nice, and then you find out that they funded millions of dollars to these lunatics.”

Following the deadly shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas on Wednesday, Trump posted to Truth Social:

“The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped. I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stated:

“This is a very historic and significant day. This is the first time in American history that there is an all-of-government effort to dismantle left-wing terrorism, to dismantle Antifa, to dismantle the organizations that have been carrying out these acts of political violence and terrorism.

“There is a entire system of feeder organizations that provide money, resources, weapons, and when they’re attacking ICE officers, they’re attacking federal buildings, when they’re isolating public officials for harassment, doxxing, intimidation, and ultimately attempted assassination, it is all carefully planned, executed, and thought through. It is terrorism on our soil. Because of this executive order, Kash [Patel] and Pam [Bondi] are going to have the tools they need, working with Scott [Bessent] to take these organizations apart piece by piece. And the central hub of that effort is going to be the Joint Terrorism Task Force, or JTTF, which sits inside the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

The New York Times reported on Thursday that a senior official at the Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors to draw up investigative plans targeting George Soros’s philanthropic network after Trump called the globalist billionaire and major Democrat Party donor a “bad guy” who should be jailed.

According to the NY Times, a senior official in Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office told more than a half-dozen U.S. attorney’s offices Monday to submit plans to investigate Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

The memo listed many possible charges, including racketeering, arson, wire fraud, and material support for terrorism.

A new report from Capital Research Center details how Soros’s Open Society Foundations has given more than $80 million to groups “tied to terrorism or extremist violence.”

The Soros-backed foundation has awarded more than $23 million to seven groups “that directly assist domestic terrorism and criminality” in the U.S., including engaging or providing material support to “violence, property destruction, economic sabotage, harassment” among others that meet the domestic terrorism definition, according to the report.

The report, authored by Ryan Mauro, details a nexus between domestic terror activities and support for international terrorism, specifically Hamas, in addition to communist sympathizers.

“Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in ‘direct actions’ that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism,” according to the report. “These groups include the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments.”

Trump signs an executive order to dismantle left-wing terrorism and Antifa pic.twitter.com/kMzGi6JCiI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 25, 2025

