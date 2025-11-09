Trump: Most Americans will receive $2,000 tariff dividend

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 9, 2025

Most Americans will get “at least” $2,000 in the form of a dividend paid out of U.S. tariff revenues, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone” The president added that tariffs have brought in “trillions of dollars,” and that 401(k) accounts are the “Highest EVER.” He also noted that the tariffs had caused “No inflation.”

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” he continued.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the Trump Administration’s goal with the tariffs was to “rebalance trade” rather than simply take in revenue.

Bessent also suggested that the $2,000 dividend could come in several forms – between tax decreases, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, or other deductions.

The Treasury Department said in September that it had collected more than $195 billion from tariffs in 2025, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he expects the US to collect $500 billion or more in tariff revenue annually.

During Wednesday’s oral arguments in the Supreme Court’s tariff case, which Bessent attended in person, conservative justices raised concerns that the high court may nix Trump’s so-called “reciprocal” and “trafficking” tariffs.

At issue specifically were the tariffs Trump imposed via the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

There are other powers Trump’s team could potentially attempt to tap, such as Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, for his “trafficking” and “reciprocal” tariffs if the Supreme Court shuts down his use of IEEPA. The other avenues could also get slapped down by the courts.

The Supreme Court’s decision in the tariff case is expected to be handed down before the end of June 2026.

