Trump: Put Roger Clemens in the Hall of Fame ‘now’

August 24, 2025

Roger Clemens, who is ranked ninth on the all-time Major League Baseball career wins list with 354 and won a record seven Cy Young Awards should be immediately inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, President Donald Trump said.

Trump made the call in a post to Truth Social on Sunday, a day after playing golf with Clemens and his son.

Over his 24 seasons with four different teams, Clemens won the Cy Young in 1986, 1987, and 1991 with the Boston Red Sox, 1997 and 1998 with the Toronto Blue Jays, 2001 with the New York Yankees, and 2004 with the Houston Astros.

The 11-time All-Star was a World Series champion with the Yankees in 1999 and 2000 and American League MVP with the Red Sox in 1986.

Clemens was accused of using performance-enhancing drugs during his career, which he has consistently and publicly denied.

Trump wrote in his post to Truth Social:

I played Golf yesterday with the Great Roger Clemens and his son, Kacy. Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two! He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW!

People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a “druggie.”

This is going to be like Pete Rose where, after over 4,000 Hits, they wouldn’t put him in the Hall of Fame until I spoke to the Commissioner, and he promised to do so, but it was essentially a promise not kept because he only “opened it up” when Pete died and, even then, he said that Pete Rose only got into the mix because of DEATH. We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens. 354 Wins — Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this “stupidity” any longer!

In June, Clemens shared a video of Trump with a one-word description:

