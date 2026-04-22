Trump reads 2 Chronicles 7:11–22 to nation in walkup to its 250th birthday

by WorldTribune Staff, April 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



As the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday approaches, President Donald Trump continued his series of reading passages from the Bible.

On April 21 from the Oval Office the president read 2 Chronicles 7:11–22, long considered a call to national prayer.

The Old Testament passages include God’s response to King Solomon after the construction of the first temple, promising forgiveness for those who repent and issuing a warning that disobedience comes with consequences.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson joined in the reading, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and other administration officials.

The event was organized by nonprofit Christians Engaged for the nation’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“From the declaration of those immortal words at the very beginning of our Republic, and ever since, the Bible has enduringly illuminated our system of Government, given life to our constitutional framework, bolstered our educational institutions, and informed our deepest civic and moral identity,” Trump said in an April 17 statement announcing the event.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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