Trump reads Fed the riot act over interest rates

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 4, 2026

President Donald Trump on Friday called on Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh to “get smart” and cut interest rates.

If rates aren’t lowered, the president warned he would “stop trading” with deficit countries.

Reacting to a much-stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report, Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Great jobs number just announced, breaking all estimates (except mine!) by double and triple – And you haven’t seen anything yet! EMPLOYERS ADDED 162,000 JOB IN AUGUST.

“Lower the interest rates because the U.S.A. is a much stronger credit than it was just a short time ago! A STRONG COUNTRY MEANS A LOWER INTEREST RATE – IT’S A BETTER CREDIT…Very simple! We should have the LOWEST RATE of any country in the World, like ‘the old days.’

“Without the United States agreeing to allow them their big surpluses, and we could stop that immediately, they would no longer be considered financially ELITE! LOWER THE RATE OR I’LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT, which the U.S. Supreme Court, in its ridiculous and very costly Tariff decision, strongly acknowledged ‘the President’ has an absolute right to do.

“IT’S BETTER THAN TARIFFS! The Fed Board, with its great new leader, must get smart – BE PATRIOTS for a change. High interest rates put the U.S.A. at a very unfair disadvantage, and I won’t allow that to happen! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Federal Reserve has not confirmed a rate hike, and its next move depends heavily on upcoming inflation data.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets Sept. 15–16, 2026. Interest rates are currently held at 3.5%–3.75%.

Last week, Warsh said he is committed to bringing the inflation rate back down to the central bank’s 2% target: “Short-term interest rates are the predominant tool to achieve the dual mandate.”

On Thursday, Vice President JD Vance called for lower rates, arguing it would be the “proper and responsible” response to recent U.S. inflation data.

The U.S. economy rebounded in August, adding tens of thousands more jobs than predicted after a surprise decline in July amid economic uncertainty.

Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said that “An upside surprise in payrolls will likely ramp up concerns about a rate hike, but that outcome is in the hands of next week’s inflation numbers.”

“If those come in cooler than expected, the Fed will likely feel comfortable discounting potential inflationary signals coming out of the labor market,” she added.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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