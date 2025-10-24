Trump renovations demean the White House … says Chelsea Clinton

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 24, 2025 Real World News



Not satire.

An op-ed piece in USA Today on Friday accuses President Donald Trump of demeaning the White House with renovations that he is paying for with funds out of his own pocket and from donors.

That op-ed was written by … Chelsea Clinton.

In the piece headlined “Chelsea Clinton: Trump is wrecking the People’s House”, the former first daughter claims: “A disregard for history is a defining trait of President Trump’s second administration.”

Citing her “outrage” at Trump’s renovations, the child of Bill and Hillary Clinton (or Hillary and Web Hubbell?) calls for higher standards.

Again, not satire.

Her piece concludes by calling for responsibility from Trump and insistence that he honor those who have gone before:

“Our greatness doesn’t come because we ignore our history – it comes because we acknowledge it, we learn from it and build a better future on it, including in the buildings and gardens of the People’s House.

“The White House will always be a home I was lucky enough to live in for a while. Even more important, it is a mirror of our democracy, resilient when we honor its foundations but fragile when we take them for granted. What was dismantled today isn’t just marble or plaster; it is a reflection of how easily history can be erased when power forgets purpose.”

At no time does Chelsea mention Bill’s hooking up with White House intern Monica Lewinsky “in the very same building she applauds as a model of national rectitude,” Breitbart’s Simon Kent noted.

Trump is renovating the White House to include a ballroom. The president will privately fund the entire project from start to finish.

The Washington Post published the list of donors shared by the White House:

1. Altria Group

2. Amazon (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post)

3. Apple

4. Booz Allen Hamilton

5. Caterpillar

6. Coinbase

7. Comcast Corporation

8. Hard Rock International

9. Google ($22 million toward the ballroom came from a settlement Trump reached with the Google-owned video site YouTube. The agreement, announced in September, ended a lawsuit he brought over the company’s 2021 decision to suspend his account in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol.)

10. HP

11. Lockheed Martin (in a statement, the company said it was “grateful for the opportunity to help bring the President’s vision to reality and make this addition to the People’s House, a powerful symbol of the American ideals we work to defend every day.”)

12. Meta Platforms

13. Micron Technology

14. Microsoft (The company confirmed in a statement that it had “contributed to the ballroom, as has been publicly reported.” In a statement earlier this month, the company said: “This project will benefit not only this presidency, but presidencies to come, as they welcome guests to the White House on behalf of the American people.”)

15. NextEra Energy

16. Palantir Technologies

17. Ripple

18. Reynolds American

19. T-Mobile (in an emailed statement, the company said it had donated to the Trust for the National Mall “ahead of America’s 250th anniversary,” but had “no role in the use of those funds or decisions related to the construction of the ballroom.”)

20. Tether America

21. Union Pacific Railroad

22. J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

23. Adelson Family Foundation

24. Stefan E. Brodie

25. Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

26. Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

27. Edward and Shari Glazer

28. Harold Hamm

29. Benjamin Leon Jr.

30. The Lutnick Family

31. The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

32. Stephen A. Schwarzman

33. Konstantin Sokolov

34. Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

35. Paolo Tiramani (The founder of BOXABL, a company that makes prefabricated homes, said in an email Friday that his donor advised fund had donated $10 million in personal equities to the project. Tiramani said current facilities at the White House were not large enough to host events that “our country deserves” and said Trump “has put blood, treasure, life and liberty on the line to serve and I love him for it.” He added that the White House has been modified “many times over two centuries.”)

36. Cameron Winklevoss

37. Tyler Winklevoss

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed complaints from Democrats during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime, arguing “nearly every single president who’s lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own.”

