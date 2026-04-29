Trump repeats plea to GOP following 3rd assassination attempt

by WorldTribune Staff, April 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Last week, four Republican senators voted against an amendment sponsored by Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy to instruct the Senate Rules Committee to find a way to add the core elements of the SAVE America Act to a budget reconciliation package that could pass in May with a simple-majority vote.

Voting against Kennedy’s proposal were four GOP fossils, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Of the four, Collins is the only one up for re-election in this year’s midterms. Murkowski would be up for re-election in 2028 while Tillis and McConnell said they will not seek re-election this year.

“I think we ought to go back to having an Election Day and not an election month,” Kennedy said on the Senate floor.

“This amendment would instruct our Rules Committee to come up with an elections bill. It’s my version of the SAVE America Act, but you can call it what you want,” Kennedy said on the floor before the vote.

Kennedy argued that it was worth trying to fit it into the budget reconciliation package.

“Some say it can’t be done under the Budget Act and under the Byrd Rule and reconciliation. And you know what? They may be right. But you know what else? They can’t predict the future. They’re not clairvoyant,” Kennedy said.

Following the Saturday’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, President Donald Trump again called on GOP senators to get the SAVE Act over the finish line. The GOP-led House has already passed the legislation.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

America’s Elections are Rigged, Stolen, and a Laughingstock all over the World. We are either going to fix them, or we won’t have a Country any longer. I am asking all Republicans to fight for the following: SAVE AMERICA ACT! 1. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!). 2. ALL VOTERS MUST SHOW PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP IN ORDER TO VOTE. 3. NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPT FOR ILLNESS, DISABILITY, MILITARY, OR TRAVEL!).

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