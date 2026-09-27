Trump rolling back green rules that drove up car prices

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 27, 2026

Green regulations imposed by the Obama and Biden regimes that drove new car prices to the point of being unaffordable for millions of Americans are being rolled back by President Donald Trump.

The average price of a new car has risen to $50,000 due to such “green” technologies as automatic stop-start, cylinder deactivation, turbocharging, advanced transmissions, hybrid systems, and other forms of electric assistance.

Zero Hedge noted: “The DEF systems for diesel engines pushed during the Obama era have also added repair costs, maintenance requirements, and costly downtime. Many diesel owners have been infuriated by overregulation of these engines. Talk to any Ford Powerstroke or Dodge Cummins owners; they are no fans of DEF.”

In a post to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump announced his administration plans to release new fuel-efficiency mandates that roll back the Obama/Biden green mandates:

“BIG DAY FOR AMERICAN AUTO WORKERS AND CAR BUYERS! I have just approved new Fuel Economy Standards that TERMINATE Sleepy Joe Biden and Pete Boot-EDGE-EDGE’s ridiculous EV Mandate. The Dumocrats cost our Great Auto Manufacturers $Billions, forced Americans into cars they never wanted, and wasted Billions on Chargers that were never built.

“These new Standards will take the waste out of building cars in America. That means LOWER PRICES, saving families thousands on a new, beautiful, and safe car — Far better than the Environmental Monsters that we were building heretofore. Every Manufacturer, from General Motors to Ford to Stellantis, has called me wanting to build here, and now they can!

“Under my Administration, over $ 100 billion is being invested in American Autos, and that’s just the beginning.

Bloomberg reported: “If the final rule follows December’s proposal, the projected fleetwide fuel-economy average for 2031 would fall to 34.5 miles per gallon from approximately 50.4 mpg under the Biden standards. The final requirements have yet to be released.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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