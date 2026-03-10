Trump says ‘go for the gold’ on SAVE America Act; Thune says ‘votes aren’t there’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 10, 2026

In continuing his push for the Senate to pass the SAVE America Act, President Donald Trump said it would “guarantee the midterms” for Republicans.

The president on Monday reiterated that he won’t sign any other bills until the SAVE America Act, which requires voter ID and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections, is passed.

“It will guarantee the midterms. If you don’t get it, big trouble,” Trump said at the House GOP’s annual issues conference in Florida.

“The people are demanding it. Every time I go out, save America! Save America! We want the SAVE America Act! That’s all they talk about. They don’t talk about housing. They don’t talk about anything. That’s what they talk about. And if you send it up there, you will win the midterms and you will win every election for a long time,” Trump added.

The SAVE America Act cleared the House in February on a 218-213 vote but has stalled in the Senate. The measure would need support from at least some Senate Democrats to overcome a filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday appeared to shut down further talk of using the talking filibuster to push through the SAVE America Act.

If the Republican majority can outlast the Democrat minority speeches or can exhaust enough Democrat senators to the point of signing a cloture petition to end debate, then a final vote on the SAVE America Act would take place at a simple majority threshold of 51 votes.

“The votes aren’t there, one, to nuke the filibuster, and the votes aren’t there for a talking filibuster. It’s just a reality,” Thune told reporters. “I’m the person who has to deliver sometimes the not-so-good news that the math doesn’t add up, but those are the facts and there’s no getting around it.”

Thune’s decision could have implications for the Texas Senate race. After Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton reached a runoff last week, Paxton offered to drop out in Cornyn’s favor should he pressure Thune and other Republicans to get the SAVE Act passed.

Trump also urged House Republicans to draft a new version of the bill that would include additional provisions, such as “no mail-in-ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel” and the prohibition of men playing in women’s sports.

“If you could, if I could ask the people in this room, to go for the gold. We are going for the gold,” Trump said. “We’re not going for the bronze. We’re not going to sign a watered-down version like it’s been sent up there. Let’s go for the gold, and let’s just not accept anything else. I will tell you what, I’m willing to just sort of say I’m not going to sign anything until this is approved.”

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...