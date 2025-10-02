Trump sets aggressive tech policy: U.S. dominance in AI, quantum computing, space

FPI / October 2, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

President Donald Trump in an order to all federal agencies on Sept. 22 set a new policy for developing advanced technologies that will prioritize U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence, quantum communications, and in space.

Among the priorities are advancing critical and emerging technologies; achieving energy dominance; strengthening U.S. security; and safeguarding health and biotechnology, according to Trump’s order.

New military capabilities to be developed include offensive and defensive hypersonic weapons, unmanned and autonomous systems, and hardened national security space systems.

The White House memorandum from Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and Michael J. Kratsios, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, states that America’s science and technology engine is the greatest in the world and needs to stay that way.

“Agencies should advance R&D for AI-enabled intelligence collection, surveillance, and reconnaissance, to enable enhanced decision making and situational awareness across all domains,” the memo states.

Trump’s Golden Dome national missile defense system was also declared a high-priority development.

“Agencies should also closely evaluate how their talent communities and unique resources can align towards risk reduction or capability enhancement activities for Golden Dome and explore opportunities for dual-use applications of the exquisite capabilities that the Golden Dome will afford,” the memo states.

