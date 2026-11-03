Trump states case, blasts Dems’ ‘most extreme and dangerous candidates in American history’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 3, 2026

In what would be his closing in-person midterm speech, President Donald Trump on Monday highlighted the accomplishments of the first 20 months of his second term, laid out what is at stake in Tuesday’s elections, and slammed the Democrat Party for fielding an “extreme and dangerous” roster of candidates.

“The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history. These are the most dangerous candidates ever put up,” the president said.

“There’s never been anything like what we’re seeing: jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood members and people that nobody can even believe what we’re looking at, and all committed to the same radical agenda,” he added.

That the agenda includes “open borders, raising your taxes by trillions of dollars, taking away your guns, transgender mutilization of your children, abolishing oil and natural gas, sending energy costs skyrocketing, and opening the floodgates to millions of migrants from all over the world, hoping to get them to be able to vote.”

“We fought for 250 years to make [America] great. We’re not going to let it be torn down by a bunch of people that have failed everywhere they’ve been, because the ideologies that you’re talking about, various ideologies, they’ve always failed every single time,” he went on to add.

As for accomplishments, Trump touted the border, tax cuts, exports, the low poverty rate, “25 trillion in wealth created,” and the United States’s status as the world’s top oil producer.

“We’ve gone 17 months without one person entering our country illegally from the southern border. Before that, it was 25 million came in, and they came in from mental institutions and prisons, and they were drug dealers, very sick people in many ways,” the president said.

“The poverty rate is at an all-time record low, meaning good, best poverty rate we’ve had ever in history. Best personal incomes we’ve had ever in history. American exports are at an all-time high, and more people are working today than at any point in the history of our country,” he said.

“And the United States is now by far the largest supplier of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world,” he continued.

He added: “…If the people that voted for me and voted in the last election, where we had such a great victory, if they go out and vote, just a good portion of them, we will win in a landslide.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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