Trump threatens Iran if it intervenes in Project Freedom, jabs South Korea

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 4, 2026

Iran will be “blown off the face of the Earth” if it intervenes in Project Freedom, the operation in which the U.S. military is guiding vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump warned on Monday.

Supported by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation includes U.S. destroyers, aircraft, and 15,000 personnel to counter Iranian blockades of the strait and secure maritime routes.

Trump made the comment during an interview with Fox News’s Trey Yingst on Monday, adding that he believes Iran has become “much more malleable” in peace negotiations.

The president also emphasized that U.S. military buildup in the region is continuing.

“We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” Trump said. “We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases all over the world. They’re all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.”

In a separate post he singled out South Korea:

Iran has taken some shots at unrelated Nations with respect to the Ship Movement, PROJECT FREEDOM, including a South Korean Cargo Ship. Perhaps it’s time for South Korea to come and join the mission! We’ve shot down seven small Boats or, as they like to call them, “fast” Boats. It’s all they have left. Other than the South Korean Ship, there has been, at this moment, no damage going through the Strait. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, will have a News Conference tomorrow morning. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

In carrying out Project Freedom, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said U.S. Forces sank six Iranian small boats near the Strait of Hormuz.

Cooper said Iran historically has deployed “between 20 and 40 small boats” when harassing vessels in the strait.

“Today, we saw just six, and eliminated them quickly,” Cooper said on Monday.

“We have an enormous amount of capability and firepower concentrated in and around the Strait, including 864 Apache and MH 60 Seahawk helicopters used just this morning to eliminate six Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense said Monday its air defense systems were continuing to actively intercept a wave of ballistic and cruise missiles, along with drones launched from Iran.

“The UAE’s air defenses are currently dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, and the Ministry of Defense confirms that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of the UAE’s air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones,” the ministry said in a post shared on X.

“The ministry asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engagement operations involving missiles and UAVs,” the ministry added.

Reuters also reported authorities in Fujairah said a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following what they described as a drone attack originating from Iran.

Civil defense teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze, the Fujairah Media Office said in a statement, the outlet said.

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...