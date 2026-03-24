Trump ties Homeland Security to secure elections; Tells GOP senators to skip Easter break

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump on Monday called on Senate Republicans to skip their Easter recess and remain in Washington to pass the SAVE America Act.

Trump tied the legislation directly to Homeland Security funding, framing voter identification and proof of citizenship requirements as central to national security.

“So I’m tying Homeland Security into voter identification with picture and proof of citizenship in order to vote. And those two items are the most important things having to do with Homeland Security. So it should be part of the Homeland Security Bill,” Trump said during a safety roundtable event in Memphis on Monday.

“And I’m requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately. You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter going home,” he continued. “In fact, make this one for Jesus. OK, make this one for Jesus. That’s what I tell them. That’s a damn good thing.”

“The most important part of Homeland Security is voter ID and proof of citizenship. Nobody can vote on Homeland Security without voter ID or proof of citizenship. And you can’t have Homeland Security without voter ID or proof of citizenship. So we’re tying them together.”

The SAVE America Act has been stalled in the Senate for weeks.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has thus far resisted pressure from within the Republican Party to move it forward.

President Trump JUST declared that the Senate GOP will stand firm, forgo Easter Recess and take as long as needed to get the SAVE America Act passed through the Senate. “Make this one for Jesus.” No vacations until the the bill is on his desk. Get it done. pic.twitter.com/NDcfDSD9no — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) March 23, 2026

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