Trump to ‘Iranian patriots’: Killers will pay a big price; ‘Save the names . . . MIGA!’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2026 Real World News



With a series of actions this week, President Donald Trump signaled that he can no longer work with the Iranian regime.

In a message to the Iranian people on Jan. 13, President Donald Trump said “help is on the way” as he urged protesters to “take over your institutions.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday Jan. 12 that the U.S. military may launch strikes in response to a widespread crackdown on protesters.

Also on Monday, Trump wrote that his administration would be imposing a 25% tariff on any country that does business with Iran. Some major economies that conduct trade with the country include China, Russia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates.

Over the weekend, Trump had signaled he was open to negotiations with the Iranian regime after he had received communication from Teheran in recent days and indicated that a meeting would happen.

However, in a Tuesday post to Truth Social, Trump said he no longer believes a meeting would be beneficial.

Trump wrote:

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

He ended his Truth Social post by writing: “MIGA,” or “Make Iran Great Again.”

The internet and some Iranian state-run media websites have been down across Iran, making it difficult to assess the demonstrations or the death toll.

When Trump was asked Tuesday how many people have been killed in the protests in Iran, he responded: “Nobody’s been able to give me an accurate number.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera in an interview aired Monday night that the country is ready for war after comments made by Trump and other White House officials.

“If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it,” said Araghchi, adding that he hopes that the White House would choose negotiations. He also blamed Israel and said that the U.S. government was working to serve that country’s interests.

