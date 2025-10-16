Trump to meet Putin in Budapest, credits Mideast peace deal for progress

by WorldTribune Staff, October 16, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he will meet soon in Budapest, Hungary with Russia’s Vladimir Putin for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

The agreement for the meeting in Budapest came during a phone conversation between the two leaders, which took place a day before Trump is expected to meet at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I have just concluded my telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, and it was a very productive one,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump continued:

“President Putin congratulated me and the United States on the Great Accomplishment of Peace in the Middle East, something that, he said, has been dreamed of for centuries. I actually believe that the Success in the Middle East will help in our negotiation in attaining an end to the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin thanked the First Lady, Melania, for her involvement with children. He was very appreciative, and said that this will continue. We also spent a great deal of time talking about Trade between Russia and the United States when the War with Ukraine is over.

“At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. The United States’ initial meetings will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with various other people, to be designated. A meeting location is to be determined. President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary, to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end. President Zelenskyy and I will be meeting tomorrow, in the Oval Office, where we will discuss my conversation with President Putin, and much more. I believe great progress was made with today’s telephone conversation.”

Any progress toward peace between Russia and Ukraine could halt the U.S. sending a powerful new weapon system to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

“I have the president coming in on Friday and we’ll—I know what he has to say. He wants weapons. He would like to have Tomahawks,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, referring to Zelenskyy.

The Journal, citing two people with knowledge of the U.S.-Ukraine discussions, noted: “In recent days Trump had publicly and privately signaled he was leaning toward sending Ukraine Tomahawk missiles, which can travel more than 1,000 miles.”

In addition to the potential provision of Tomahawk missiles, Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to discuss other issues around Ukraine’s U.S.-provided long-range weapons, including U.S. restrictions on the use of these systems to strike inside Russia.

The Biden-Harris regime sent Kyiv the Army Tactical Missile System, which can travel roughly 200 miles, but under Trump the Pentagon gave Secretary of War Pete Hegseth the authority to veto any use of that weapon against targets in Russia.

The U.S. has been providing Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes on energy infrastructure deep inside Russian territory, allowing Kyiv to hit refineries, pipelines, power stations and other targets, the Journal has reported.

