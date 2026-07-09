Trump to Supreme Court: Thanks for your reconsideration of this matter

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump is demanding a rehearing by the Supreme Court of its “insane decision” that he charged is expanding birthright citizenship into an industry “that will destroy America.”

Case in point: A Texas hospital’s billboard near the U.S. southern border advertises packages for expectant mothers in Mexico to cross the border and give birth.

A natural delivery started at $3,950, and a C-section started at $5,525.

The ad included a number for Mission Regional Medical Center and sent families to a website called “Have My Baby in Texas.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered an investigation over concerns the hospital was selling a path to American citizenship.

While the hospital insists it broke no laws, the website is now offline, and the marketing materials are no longer being used.

“Texas will not permit our healthcare system to be used as a magnet for birth tourism,” Abbott said.

Since the Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling which struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order that sought to end automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented or temporary visa-holding parents, birth tourism schemes have reportedly skyrocketed and Trump is now calling on the court to rehear the case.

The president wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $4000.’ Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country.

“Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay. It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable.”

“NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!! AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY.

“This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Supreme Court rehearings are rare. Under the court’s Rule 44, a petition for rehearing generally must be filed within 25 days of the judgment and is intended to address exceptional circumstances, including significant legal or factual issues the court might have overlooked.

The court grants few such petitions, and a rehearing cannot be ordered unless a justice who joined the majority supports it. In the 6-3 decision on June 30, along with the court’s three liberal justices, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh voted to block Trump’s executive order.

Abbott ordered the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to investigate whether the hospital violated state law or any of its contractual obligations.

“There is nothing in the United States Constitution that requires the state of Texas to use state tax dollars to direct state employees to create state documents and then hand them to illegal aliens,” said state Rep. Brad Buckley.

Abbott wants any potential violations referred to the state attorney general for civil action and to local prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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