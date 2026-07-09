Rep. Chip Roy: Congress can bypass Supreme Court on birthright citizenship

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 9, 2026

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy believes that Congress can and must “bypass” or override the Supreme Court’s interpretation of birthright citizenship.

Roy argues that lawmakers possess the constitutional authority to define the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” in a way that ties a child’s citizenship to the citizenship of their parents rather than their birthplace.

In a press statement and congressional call to action following the Supreme Court’s June 30 ruling, Roy outlined his strategy:

Legislative redefinition: Roy argued that Congress should explicitly define “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” in the 14th Amendment. By doing so, lawmakers could statutorily declare that children born on U.S. soil do not automatically receive citizenship if their parents are not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Withholding federal funding: To enforce this change and force compliance, Roy proposed cutting federal funding to any government agency or state that provides official citizenship documentation to individuals he believes are not covered under the 14th Amendment.

Congressional strategy: Roy and other conservative lawmakers contend that Congress does not necessarily need to pass a constitutional amendment to end birthright citizenship, but can instead use their legislative powers to redefine the scope of current law.

Roy discussed his strategy on Wednesday’s edition of The Breanna Morello Show:

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...