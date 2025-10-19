Trump: U.S. destroyed ‘very large drug-carrying submarine’ in Caribbean

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 19, 2025

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the U.S. military “destroyed a very large drug-carrying submarine” in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela.

In what was the sixth such strike on what the Trump Administration said are narco-vessels in recent weeks, Trump and the Pentagon’s public affairs team both shared a video on social media showing U.S. air assets blowing up the submarine.

. @POTUS “It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route. U.S. Intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with mostly Fentanyl, and other illegal narcotics.… pic.twitter.com/0j3sOLNygp — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) October 18, 2025

