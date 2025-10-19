Trump: U.S. destroyed ‘very large drug-carrying submarine’ in Caribbean

October 19, 2025

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the U.S. military “destroyed a very large drug-carrying submarine” in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela.

In what was the sixth such strike on what the Trump Administration said are narco-vessels in recent weeks, Trump and the Pentagon’s public affairs team both shared a video on social media showing U.S. air assets blowing up the submarine.

