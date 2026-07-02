Minnesota’s Walz pardons illegal alien who sexually abused 10-year-old girl

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 2, 2026

Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has pardoned an illegal alien who sexually abused a 10-year-old girl. The illegal was just one week away from being deported, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Tou Lue Vang, a 42-year-old Laos national, was convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl for several years, according to court records.

Vang’s conviction revoked the legal status he received under the Clinton Administration in 1994.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said the pardon came “just a week before Vang was set to be removed from our nation.”

According to court records reviewed by Valley News Live, Vang pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2005 to first-degree criminal sexual conduct — specifically, penetration or contact with a person under 13 years old by an actor more than 36 months older. He was sentenced Feb. 16, 2006 in Ramsey County District Court to 12 years, with the sentence stayed. He served time at the Ramsey County Workhouse and was placed on 30 years of supervised probation. His probation was discharged in March 2019.

Court records reviewed by Valley News Live list the offense date as 2002. According to DHS, the assaults continued through 2004. DHS says that during a police interview, Vang attempted to justify his actions by saying that for him “it is a cultural thing…to marry and have sex with girls as young as 12,” and claimed the victim was equally at fault.

“Governor Tim Walz’s decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Tou Lue Vang lost his legal status following his conviction for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. Following the conviction, he was placed in removal proceedings and issued a final order of removal by a judge. This pardon will take away this child rapist’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the United States.”

“If Vang is 42 today, that means he was born in 1984, which means he was convicted as a 22-year-old adult for sexually abusing a little girl when he was between the ages of 18 and 22,” Breitbart’s John Nolte noted. “Vang avoided jail time after sexually abusing a little girl for four years. Vang avoided deportation after sexually abusing a little girl for four years.

“Democrats sure got it good.”

Nolte than points to the “hypocrisy” in the whole Vang case.

According to The New York Times, “Vang’s victim… submitted a letter supporting the pardon. Mr. Walz’s office pointed to the letter the victim provided the board, and said such pleas for clemency carry significant weight.”

Nolte noted: “Well, well, well… Suddenly, a Democrat cares about the opinion of a victim of illegal immigrant crime. When the victim says set him free, don’t deport him, that has ‘significant weight.’

“All you Angel Moms out there… If you want Democrats to care about what you have to say, all you have to say is that you don’t want the illegal immigrant criminal who butchered your child to be deported or jailed. Only by saying this will you matter to Democrats.

“If the Angel Mom in the video below wants Democrats to sit down and talk to her, all she has to say is, ‘Don’t deport the man who murdered my child.’ ”

🚨 JUST IN: Sheridan Gorman’s angel mom just dropped this raw truth nuke straight to Democrat members of Congress “I don’t understand why it’s only the REPUBLICAN side that cares about our American children!” “Basically what you just did, what you said was, ‘I’m so sorry for… pic.twitter.com/eEbx9XqdDt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 30, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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