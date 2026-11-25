by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2026 — Real World News



Hey, he befriended Kim Jong-Un.

President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed openness to meeting with socialist Democrat Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed after El-Sayed proposed rebranding universal healthcare — commonly known as “Medicare for All “— as “TrumpCare.”

The political gambit and the president’s response have unfolded across several key developments:

The Branding Strategy

Following his election to the U.S. Senate in Michigan in this month’s midterms, El-Sayed posted a mockup on X of a gold health insurance card resembling an American Express Gold Card emblazoned with the word “TrumpCare.”

The Offer

El-Sayed captioned the image, “Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave.” In appearances on CNN and NBC’s “Meet the Press”, El-Sayed stated he was willing to put Trump’s name on the legislation to achieve universal coverage without premiums, co-pays, or deductibles.

Trump’s response:

• On Nov. 21 Trump reposted a screenshot of El-Sayed’s “TrumpCare” card on Truth Social without adding any commentary. Shortly afterward, however, Trump also shared an AI-generated image of himself wearing a “veto” hat and jacket, having previously warned that he would veto initial bills from the incoming Democrat Congress until negotiations began in earnest.

• In an Oval Office interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Trump praised El-Sayed’s promotional efforts, calling him a “smart guy” who had done “a very good job.” Trump confirmed, “I know I’ll be meeting with him,” and added that his administration and congressional Democrats could do “great things together” on healthcare in a bipartisan way. “Maybe there’s some place in the middle that we could go.”

Trump told the New York Post: “I’m just going to veto everything there is, and then at some point I think they’re going to want to negotiate. I will, and we can do health care. We can do a lot of great things together.”

White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster previously told Fox News Digital that the proposal was a “socialist proposal for a government takeover of healthcare” that should be called “Medicare for None,” arguing it would be too costly and destroy access to care.

Observers note that Trump’s willingness to meet marks a sharp shift from the 2026 midterm campaign, during which Trump repeatedly attacked El-Sayed and warned against the rise of socialism.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, told NBC News that plans are underway to meet with either Trump or Vice President JD Vance to advance healthcare access

In a Nov. 17 video, El-Sayed stood alongside a mock-up of the gold insurance card and an AI-generated image depicting Trump as Jesus Christ while making another pitch for “TrumpCare for All.”

“You want to be the most popular president in the history of America,” El-Sayed said. “There’s one way to do that: TrumpCare for All. It’s really popular. People really want health care. You can put your name all over it. You can even give them a gold card.”

The proposal would replace much of the private health-insurance system with government-financed coverage, guaranteeing health care for Americans regardless of their ability to pay.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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