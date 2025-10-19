Trump wins 1-year reprieve on global shipping carbon tax

by WorldTribune Staff, October 19, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump was successful in his effort to block an international carbon tax on the shipping industry from going into effect.

The UN’s International Maritime Organization’s vote on the tax has been delayed for one full year following escalated pressure from the U.S. president.

In April of this year, members of the organization proposed charging shipping companies for greenhouse gas emissions released by their vessels if they exceed a certain threshold. The measure was tabled for a year in a vote on Friday.

WorldTribune.com columnist Stephen Moore noted in an Oct. 15 op-ed: “The resolution is intended to advance the very ‘net zero’ carbon emissions standard that has knee-capped European economies for years and that American voters have rejected.”

“I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social.

“The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form. We will not tolerate increased prices on American Consumers OR, the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams.”

“Strong diplomacy that put American business and consumers first WON THE DAY over an ideological carbon tax from the UN and EU,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said in confirming the 1-year reprieve on the global tax also known as the “net-zero framework.”

The motion to delay the vote on the measure was reportedly put forward by Singapore on Friday and called to a vote by Saudi Arabia, which was aligned with the Trump Administration in its efforts to block the framework.

Fifty-seven countries voted in favor of delaying the adoption vote and 49 voted against. There were 21 abstentions.

The International Maritime Organization, a London-based specialized agency within the UN, was reportedly shocked by the outcome as it had previously exhibited confident there were enough votes to adopt the measure as international maritime law.

