Trump’s Epstein coverup? Democrat strategist declines to get specific

CNN analyst Scott Jennings clashed Monday with a former Biden campaign aide over President Donald Trump’s handling of the Justice Department’s files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna held a press conference on Wednesday in which they urged Congress to release the “Epstein files.”

The congressmen were joined by a group of Epstein accusers who vowed to “compile our own list and seek justice on our own.”

A reporter at the White House told President Donald Trump that Massie ”is sponsoring a discharge petition to get the House to vote on the release of those documents … and he says that’s why the Justice Department is redacting them and slow-walking the release. Is the Justice Department protecting any friends or donors?”

Trump responded: “So, this is a Democrat hoax that never ends! You know, it reminds me a little of the Kennedy situation. We gave him everything, over and over again, more and more, and nobody’s ever satisfied.

“So what they’re trying to do with the Epstein hoax is get people to talk about that instead of speaking about the tremendous success like ending seven wars. I ended seven wars. Nobody’s going to talk because they’re going to talk about the Epstein whatever.”

