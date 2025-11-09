Trump’s white-hot weekend posts blast establishment on filibuster, tariffs

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2025 Real World News



In a series of blistering posts to Truth Social over the past few days, President Donald Trump indicated that he is making progress in convincing Republicans to end the filibuster and reopen the government on a majority vote.

He also slammed Democrats for shutting down the government over Obamacare subsidies that have made health insurance companies very rich while Americans see little, if any, actual benefits from the system.

Trump also noted that all Senate Democrats oppose a national voter ID law, adding that ending the filibuster would enable Republicans, who control the House and Senate, to pass such a law.

Trump’s posts:

The Democrats are winning in that they are destroying our great, miracle economy, which is exactly what they set out to do. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!

Obamacare Disaster for All Except Health Insurance Companies

I am sorry that the American People are being terrorized by Democrats who have decided to shut the Government down to make me and other Republicans continue ObamaCare subsidies, which have been a windfall for Health Insurance Companies, and a DISASTER for the American People. The largest Health Insurance Companies have seen their Stock Prices soar (Some over 1000%!) since the passage of ObamaCare. Meanwhile, Americans’ Premiums have more than DOUBLED, contrary to President Obama’s promise. I believe that the money should go directly to THE PEOPLE to purchase better Healthcare, and create competition. This enrichment of Health Insurance companies must stop. It is long past time to lower Premiums, not enrich Insurance Companies. I stand ready to work with both Parties to solve this problem once the Government is open. Stop terrorizing the American People. Stop pushing failed policies!

‘Blow Up’ the Filibuster

The Democrats are cracking like dogs on the Shutdown because they are deathly afraid that I am making progress with the Republicans on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER! Whether we make a Deal or not, THE REPUBLICANS MUST “BLOW UP” THE FILIBUSTER, AND APPROVE HUNDREDS OF LONG SOUGHT, BUT NEVER GOTTEN, POLICY WINS LIKE, AS JUST A SMALL EXAMPLE, VOTER ID (IDENTIFICATION). Only a LOSER would not agree to doing this!

NO MORE MONEY, HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, TO THE DEMOCRAT SUPPORTED INSURANCE COMPANIES FOR REALLY BAD OBAMACARE. THE MONEY MUST NOW GO DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, TAKING THE “FAT CAT” INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HEALTHCARE. THE PEOPLE CAN BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER POLICY, FOR MUCH LESS MONEY, SAVING, FOR THEMSELVES, AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE!!! PRESIDENT DJT

‘Has the U.S. Supreme Court Not Been Told’ About Tariffs?

So, let’s get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY. That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???President DJT

Voter ID? Democrat ‘Scoundrels’ Only ‘Want to Cheat’

How easy should VOTER I.D. (IDENTIFICATION!) be to get from the Radical Left Democrats??? There should be nothing easier, right??? Well, out of 47 Dems, we don’t have even ONE VOTE from them. That is for one reason, and one reason only — THEY WANT TO CHEAT!!! THEY ARE A BUNCH OF SCOUNDRELS, CHEATERS, & PSYCHOPATHS. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER AND TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK. APPROVE VOTER I.D. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Do Republicans have the will to save our country like the Democrats have the will to destroy our country? That’s the question. pic.twitter.com/67KfIqbznG — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 6, 2025

