Trump’s White House ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ has one notable alteration

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2025 Real World News

President Donald Trump and Grover Cleveland hold the distinction of being the only presidents elected to non-consecutive terms.

At a new “Walk of Fame” of presidential portraits unveiled by the Trump White House, portraits of Cleveland are in the 22nd and 24th slots, with Benjamin Harrison in between at 23.

Trump is seen in portraits in the 45 and 47 positions.

At 46 is a photo of the autopen.

White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin shared a video showing the gold framed portraits of all the past Presidents along a prominent walkway outside the West Wing.

