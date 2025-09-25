Trump’s White House ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ has one notable alteration

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2025 Real World News



President Donald Trump and Grover Cleveland hold the distinction of being the only presidents elected to non-consecutive terms.

At a new “Walk of Fame” of presidential portraits unveiled by the Trump White House, portraits of Cleveland are in the 22nd and 24th slots, with Benjamin Harrison in between at 23.

Trump is seen in portraits in the 45 and 47 positions.

At 46 is a photo of the autopen.

White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin shared a video showing the gold framed portraits of all the past Presidents along a prominent walkway outside the West Wing.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it… 🖊️👀 pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

I almost choked on my dinner, watching Brett Baier report this with a straight face 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uvwOXNBZ0a — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 24, 2025

An accurate portrait of the signer of Anthony Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon. pic.twitter.com/LZSddBJ2HM — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 24, 2025

