Who’s fighting an unlikely DNI on behalf of the ‘Deep State’? NY Times, Washington Post, CNN . . .

by WorldTribune Staff, April 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When she was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsia Gabbard vowed she would expose and attempt to dismantle the Deep State.

According to the allegedly infallible Wikipedia: “In the United States, a political conspiracy theory posits the existence of a deep state within the U.S. federal government, primarily composed of members of the FBI and CIA.”

So, for a former Democrat presidential candidate now overseeing all U.S. intelligence agencies to go public with a mission statement of dismantling the “Deep State” would strike most Swamp creatures as suicidal.

Not surprisingly, the Deep State has fought this unlikely DNI every step of the way and has enlisted the help of its operatives embedded in what conspiracy theorists would label the “usual suspects — legacy media outlets, an analyst noted.

“Anonymously sourced hit pieces have hammered Tulsi Gabbard the past few months in the Guardian, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the New Republic, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, you name it,” Miranda Devine wrote for the New York Post on April 8.

“They are part of a relentless campaign to undermine President Trump’s director of national intelligence because she is almost single-handedly revealing the dirty secrets of the Deep State.”

Gabbard is carrying out President Donald Trump’s express wishes to declassify information in order to shed light on the numerous Deep State plots against him — from Russiagate to Ukraine impeachment “and perhaps even the multiple assassination attempts,” Devine noted.

“Yet she is repeatedly obstructed and sabotaged in her efforts to declassify material, not just by the Democrats and their Deep State allies who are terrified of her, but by the very agencies that carried out the anti-Trump plots, weaponized intelligence under Democratic Presidents Obama and Joe Biden, and hid the evidence,” Devine wrote.

When Gabbard advised Trump to strip security clearances from 37 current and former intelligence officials who had engaged in “politicization or weaponization of intelligence,” she was accused by unnamed CIA officials of endangering an “undercover” officer by disclosing her name.

Devine pointed out: “But that former CIA official, Julia Gurganus — who oversaw the politicized, Obama-ordered intelligence community assessment that was central to the Russia hoax — was a public figure who cited her own CIA credentials in appearances at conferences and think-tank events, and whose photo was on her public biography on The Atlantic website.

“Sources say Gurganus was hastily designated ‘undercover’ a couple of months before her security clearance was revoked as a ploy to protect her from Trump’s wrath.”

Gabbard also had to battle with the CIA bureaucracy to release information that showed the agency in a bad light under the Biden-Harris regime, including its failure to vet 18,000 known or suspected terrorists who were allowed to enter the U.S. following Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Devine noted: “The attacks on Gabbard are dismaying for the 54% of American voters, according to a Rasmussen poll last year, who believe Gabbard’s claim that Obama administration officials “committed serious crimes by manipulating intelligence” to falsely claim Russia interfered with the 2016 election to get Trump in the Oval Office.

“It’s even more dismaying for the 69% who demand accountability for those crimes.

“With only months left before Democrats may take back the House and start impeaching Trump again, accountability is nowhere to be seen for the likes of Russia hoaxers John Brennan, James Clapper and James Comey, let alone the nameless Deep Staters still burrowed in at the ­agencies.”

Meanwhile, the media rumor mill contends that Trump is displeased with Gabbard and she will soon follow Pam Bondi out the door.

“But that doesn’t appear to be the case,” Devine wrote. “The commander-in-chief is unwavering in his support for her when reporters ask, including during an impromptu press conference on Air Force One last week.”

When asked if he still has “confidence” in Gabbard after the incendiary resignation of one of her top aides, Joe Kent, over his opposition to the Iran war, Trump told reporters “Sure. She’s a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn’t make somebody not available to serve.”

Last summer, during Devine’s podcast “Pod Force One,” Trump reiterated his support for Gabbard after she held a bombshell press conference announcing she had sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department and FBI implicating former President Barack Obama in the “seditious conspiracy” of the Russia collusion hoax.

“Tulsi’s done a great job,” said Trump.

“You know there were some people that really wanted Tulsi — they thought she was going to do a fantastic job … She’s tough and she’s smart and she went … deep into the files and she found it … Look, this was an attempted coup … A lot of people would not have found [the classified documents showing Obama’s role].

“They wouldn’t have found it to be politically correct to find it, OK? It would be easier not to.”

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