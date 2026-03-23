Turley: Media silent on DOJ investigation of ‘greatest political hit job in history’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 23, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Washington Post and The New York Times received Pulitzer Prizes for their false reporting on so-called “Trump-Russian collusion” in the 2016 campaign.

“The media spent years in wall-to-wall coverage of disproven allegations, including many claims made in the debunked Steele Dossier that had been secretly funded by the Clinton campaign,” law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in a March 21 op-ed for The Hill.

“The true Pulitzer Prize-worthy story was staring the media in the face the whole time: a conspiracy to create a false conspiracy narrative to elect Clinton and later to derail the Trump Administration. The latter effort succeeded with help from top intelligence figures.”

The Post and Times have refused to give back their Pulitzers and won’t be getting any more on the real Trump-Russia story because they are reluctant to cover it.

Last week, the Department of Justice’s investigation into the Russian conspiracy theory progressed in Florida with the disclosure that former FBI Director James Comey has again been subpoenaed.

“At issue is what could be the greatest political hit job in history,” Turley wrote. “Of course, the growing evidence of this conspiracy continues to be buried by one of its key components: the media. Nevertheless, the ‘truth will out,’ and it appears to be coming out in Florida.”

Jason A. Reding Quinones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, is building on information uncovered by House and Senate committees that was long buried by the Biden-Harris regime. That evidence appears to show a knowing effort to manufacture a Russian conspiracy hoax at the urging of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

During the 2016 election, legacy media outlets including the Post and Times bought hook, line, and sinker into the Clinton campaign’s repeated lies about Trump-Russia and the Steele dossier.

“The key period was shortly before the 2016 election. We now know that the campaign and its surrogates shopped the conspiracy to their contacts in the Justice Department and in the media. They found eager allies,” Turley noted.

Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, FBI agent Peter Strzok, a key figure in the investigation, texted his FBI lawyer lover Lisa Page to assure her “that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected,” adding that they “can’t take that risk.” He added that they had it all in hand because “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Turley noted: “In fact, whether it was known to Strzok or not, there was an insurance policy in the works. In July 2016, then-CIA Director John Brennan briefed President Barack Obama on Hillary Clinton’s alleged ‘plan’ to tie then-candidate Donald Trump to Russia as ‘a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.’ ”

Brennan is believed to be a target of the current Justice Department investigation, including possible perjury before Congress.

In testimony on May 23, 2017, Brennan claimed that the Steele dossier “wasn’t part of the corpus of intelligence information that we had. It was not in any way used as a basis for the intelligence community assessment that was done.”

Declassified material appears to contradict that sworn statement. Brennan allegedly not only discussed the dossier but also insisted upon its inclusion in the new assessment Obama had requested.

“Keep in mind that Obama ordered the new assessment at the very end of his term. There was a rush to complete the report before Trump took office after defeating Clinton. The effort seeded the Russian collusion hoax that would go on to consume much of Trump’s first term,” Turley wrote.

Turley concluded: “None of this will get anyone a Pulitzer, because the politics is wrong. However, it might just force the truth into the open. With Democrats promising to resume impeachments and investigations if they retake power in the midterms, it would be useful for the public to have a full understanding of what actually occurred last time.

“It is time for the public to learn whether top Obama officials and the media pulled off the greatest political hoax in history.”

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