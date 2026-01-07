Two poorly-maintained golf courses owned by CCP official flank key Air Force base

by WorldTribune Staff, January 7, 2026 Real World News



Nothing keeps golfers away like a poorly-maintained course.

In the case of two such courses near a key U.S. Air Force Base, maybe that was the point?

A Chinese intelligence official owns two golf courses which flank Barksdale Air Force Base near Shreveport, Louisiana.

The base is home to the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC), which is responsible for all of America’s intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear bombers.

A Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered that, approximately two miles to the north and south, the base is effectively bordered by The Golf Club At StoneBridge and its 27-hole, 340-acre sister, Olde Oaks Golf Club.

Both courses have been owned since 2013 by Eugene Ji, a Chinese-American businessman who has held multiple positions with the communist Chinese government including serving as an official for an arm of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence and intelligence agency called the United Front Work Department (UFWD), according to local news reports, Louisiana business records and Daily Caller translations of Chinese government and university announcements.

Ji has claimed he purchased the golf courses to provide a “networking opportunity for Chinese and American business people,” and to create a “platform” for “people-to-people diplomacy” with U.S. lawmakers. He claimed: “When senators and congressmen campaign, when governors and mayors hold gatherings, they all come to my golf club.”

But reviews of people who have played the courses say they are poorly maintained and not worth the greens fee to play.

One Google review characterized StoneBridge as a “dump,” while others have claimed nine holes have been “abandoned” by Olde Oaks, which the American Golfer blog listed as among the “worst” Louisiana golf courses in December 2025.

Critics say that while golfers tend to stay away from badly maintained courses with poor reviews, intelligence agents may find them as the perfect cover.

“We spend billions of dollars on our bomber fleet. Chinese agents spend pennies on the dollar to put them in the crosshairs,” Jacqueline Deal, an advisory board member at State Armor, a nonprofit focused on countering the CCP, told the Daily Caller. “For the price of two apparently poorly-maintained courses, the CCP and the People’s Liberation Army have likely secured an intelligence and sabotage bonanza.”

L.J. Eads, a former Air Force intelligence analyst, told the Daily Caller: “United Front operations rarely look hostile — they build relationships, normalize their presence, embed in local communities, and wait, subtly conducting the CCP’s work abroad, like recruiting.”

“This isn’t a businessman who happens to own a golf course. This is a CCP political actor highlighted in Chinese government publications,” Eads said. “If a CCP-linked network controls the social economic nodes around a nuclear-mission base, that is leverage Beijing can weaponize in a moment of tension.”

Michigan Republican Rep. John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the CCP, told the Daily Caller: “Companies and individuals acting on behalf of the CCP have increasingly purchased land across the U.S., oftentimes adjacent to military installations and other sensitive sites. The time for sleepwalking past China’s spending spree on strategically vital land across the U.S. needs to end.”

