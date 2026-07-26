U.S., Iran pause attacks for second straight day

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 26, 2026

President Donald Trump held off on striking Iranian targets for two days after nearly two weeks of continuous attacks. Iran also refrained from escalating the war as reports say the two sides are “giving talks some space.”

While the pause marked the first break in 13 days of consecutive strikes, U.S. officials said the military continues preparing contingency plans should Trump decide to escalate operations.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz told “Fox News Sunday” that, while forces remained “locked and loaded,” Trump would give negotiations “a little bit of room.”

Waltz also slammed The New York Times for reporting that the pause was due to dwindling Patriot interceptor inventories.

“I want to be crystal clear. The U.S. military — and I’ve verified this every which way — has everything that it needs to conduct this campaign as effectively as it needs to be,” Waltz said.

Trump told reporters on Friday that the United States was “locked and loaded” and prepared to intensify military operations if necessary, while emphasizing that negotiations with Iran remained ongoing. He also indicated that the military could continue its current campaign or deliver “a heavier dose” should circumstances warrant.

“President (Donald) Trump has always been consistent in saying he prefers a diplomatic solution, but he continues to retain all options if Iran continues terrorist activities in the Strait of Hormuz or against allies,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said, adding: “It would be wise for Iran to work toward a negotiated deal. Otherwise, they know what will happen.”

The U.S. military on Saturday said its recently reimposed naval blockade against Iran continued, with a dozen commercial ships redirected, two disabled and two boarded. U.S. forces “remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready,” it added.

The 60-day period that began when the interim deal was signed by both countries in mid-June is now well into its second half, and major issues that were meant to be negotiated, notably Iran’s nuclear program at the heart of tensions, remain set aside as mediators try to keep both sides talking.

Iranian media cited Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia as saying: “These attacks continued until two nights ago, but over the past two nights the Americans have stopped their attacks. Since… our strategy has essentially been retaliatory, we have also halted our retaliatory operations.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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