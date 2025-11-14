U.S. Mint produces the final penny

by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2025 Real World News



Pennies have been around for over 230 years, and there are still billions of them in circulation. But no more will be minted.

The U.S. Mint in Philadelphia on Wednesday produced the last one-cent coin.

In February, President Donald Trump announced plans to stop producing pennies, writing in a social media post:

“For far too long, the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the U.S. Treasury to stop producing new pennies.”

Since each penny made was costing double or more its actual worth, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach made it clear that halting production of the one-cent coin will ultimately put money back into citizens’ pockets.

“God bless America, and we’re going to save the taxpayers $56 million,” Beach said moments before the final penny was produced.

When the U.S. Mint was established in 1792, the penny was one of the first coins it produced.

The U.S. Mint’s website notes:

“The design on the first penny was of a woman with flowing hair symbolizing liberty. The coin was larger and made of pure copper, while today’s smaller coin is made of copper and zinc.”

The site continues: “Liberty stayed on the penny for more than 60 years. In 1857, the coin got smaller and the metal composition changed to 88% copper and 12% nickel. With these changes came new designs. In 1857 and 1858 the new coins featured a flying eagle on the obverse and a wreath on the reverse. The ‘Indian Head’ design appeared from 1859 to 1909.

“In 1909, Abraham Lincoln became the first president featured on our coins in honor of his 100th birthday. The Lincoln penny obverse showed the image of Lincoln designed by Victor David Brenner that is still used today.”

Pennies will remain legal tender and are not being banned or devalued.

