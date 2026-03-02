U.S. releases video of B-1 bombers deployed to hit Iranian missile sites; Gulf States fend off Iran attacks

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 2, 2026

The U.S. military on Monday released video footage showing B-1 bombers being deployed to target Iran’s ballistic missile sites.

“Last night, U.S. B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities. As the President stated, ‘we’re going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,’ ” U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

During his address to the American people on Sunday, President Donald Trump described Operation Epic Fury as “one of the largest, most complex, most overwhelming military offenses the world has ever seen,” adding that “combat operations continue at this time in full force, and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved.”

Along with destroying Iran’s missile capabilities, the U.S. objectives, Trump said, include annihilating Iran’s naval assets; preventing Teheran from ever obtaining nuclear weapons; and ensuring that the regime cannot support foreign terrorism.

Meanwhile, several Gulf States on Monday announced they have intercepted hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones amid Iran’s retaliatory attacks:

• Bahrain’s National Communication Center said its air defenses intercepted 70 missiles and 59 drones targeting the kingdom.

• Qatar said it downed two Iranian Su-24 fighter aircraft that were apparently gifted to Iran by Vladimir Putin, and intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones.

• The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense reported intercepting nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles, and 148 drones.

Since the start of Iran’s retaliatory attacks, the UAE said it has detected 174 ballistic missiles launched toward the country, destroying 161 while 13 fell into the sea. Officials also said 689 Iranian drones were detected, with 645 intercepted and 44 falling within the country’s territory.

• Kuwait said its air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 97 ballistic missiles and 283 drones since the attacks began, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency.

• Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said Monday two drones were intercepted near the Ras Tanura oil refinery, with debris causing minor damage, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

• Jordan’s military said it intercepted 49 Iranian projectiles on Saturday, including 13 ballistic missiles, according to the Jordanian outlet Roya News.

