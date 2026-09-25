U.S. Space Force credited for destruction of Iran missiles and drones

by WorldTribune Staff, September 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



By utilizing advanced space-based technology, the U.S. Space Force is playing a crucial role in tracking and helping neutralize Iranian missiles and drones.

The Space Force has deployed to the Middle East new laser weaponry which, along with heat-seeking satellites, military-grade malware, and radar-jamming software, all made in America, are knocking Iran’s missiles and drones out of the sky.

A U.S. Navy destroyer off the coast of Iran is fitted with the new weapon, which appears to be the High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system, videos released by U.S. Central Command show.

Related: Leading up to Trump-Xi summit, U.S. revealed that it now has space weapons, September 22, 2026

How the Space Force is contributing:

Infrared detection: Satellites equipped with heat-sensing infrared technology detect the thermal signature of Iranian missile and drone launches the exact second they leave the ground.

Pinpointing launchers: The systems immediately locate where rockets and projectiles are being fired from, supplying critical targeting data to joint military forces and missile defense batteries (such as Patriot systems) to destroy them.

Early warning alerts: Field forces and allied defense networks receive immediate notifications of incoming attacks, allowing personnel to take cover and air defenses to engage incoming threats.

Shattering the saturation strategy: By providing real-time detection, Space Force technology has severely disrupted Iran’s ability to overwhelm regional air defenses through mass saturation, forcing staggered and less effective launch patterns during operations like Operation Epic Fury.

Electronic warfare: Deployed Guardians have also utilized non-kinetic electronic warfare capabilities to blind adversary networks, disable early warning infrastructure, and disrupt command-and-control operations.

The U.S. Space Force, established by President Donald Trump in 2019, is critical for air and sea forces to know where and when to attack, when to take cover, and the locations of enemy missiles.

They do it “with satellites that have infrared sensors for finding where rockets are being fired,” Brent David Ziarnick, former professor in the Space Force program at Johns Hopkins University and retired officer in the U.S. Air Force, told the New York Post.

“They can spot the missiles and pinpoint where the launchers are. The missiles can be intercepted and destroyed [often with Patriot missiles]. Field forces get notified that an attack is coming, so they can go to shelters or bunkers.”

As the President stated, our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime. The President ordered bold action. CENTCOM forces are delivering an overwhelming and unrelenting blow. pic.twitter.com/B0k5gV4YnU — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 28, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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