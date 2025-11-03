UK pays illegals to leave … they come right back

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



The United Kingdom is paying illegal immigrants thousands of pounds to self deport.

Many of them are taking the cash, leaving, and then coming right back, a report said.

The UK taxpayers are being defrauded big time as the Home Office’s “Assisted Voluntary Return Scheme” offers the cash and a free plane ticket to illegals to voluntarily return to their homelands only to see the migrants quickly return, again illegally, the Mail on Sunday reported.

The report noted how one illegal immigrant was given £3,000 to return to his country in the autumn of last year, only to return by January illegally to work as a grocery delivery driver. The report quotes a friend of the illegal as saying: “Effectively, he went back home for Christmas on the taxpayers’ dime.”

In another example in the Mail on Sunday’s report, an entire family was paid £12,000 collectively to help rebuild their home in Brazil. The father of the family the returned to the UK illegally soon after to again work as a delivery driver.

The report said that Brazilians appear to be on the frontlines of the scheme, with one man quipping: “There are jokers who come back as soon as they set foot in Brazil… hahaha!”

Many are going through Ireland as a means of easily returning to the UK, given the ease of traveling to Britain from Belfast, which, as a Northern Irish city, is a part of the UK.

“Go to France, from France you go to Dublin. In Dublin, you take a bus to Belfast, from there you take a bus to Glasgow, and finally to London,” one online post explained.

After receiving thousands in taxpayer cash, the report cited one man as saying: “I entered through Dublin. I spent three hours in immigration. They called me a liar and said I wouldn’t be allowed in, but I told them I wasn’t going back to London, only visiting Ireland. They gave me a five-day visa and let me in. God knows why, haha. But my real goal was to get to London.”

The report comes just days after the British government was slammed for paying £500 to child molesting migrant Hadush Kebatu to return to his native Ethiopia.

Kebatu had been mistakenly released onto the streets by the prison service, sparking a nationwide manhunt, despite Kebatu attempting to turn himself in to authorities on multiple occasions.

Despite entering the country illegally earlier this year, the government also provided Kebatu with hotel accommodation, as has become customary for illegals who claim asylum once on British soil. Just days later, he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl near the hotel, sparking months of protests across the country against the migrant hotel scheme.

Commenting on Kebatu’s removal and payout, head of policy for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, Zia Yusuf, reflected: “What odds Kebatu uses the £500 Starmer just paid him to return to the UK by boat?”

