‘Unacceptable’: Bus driver in Virginia crash is Chinese immigrant who speaks no English

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 31, 2026

The bus driver who has been charged in connection with a crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia that left five people dead is a Chinese immigrant who does not speak English, authorities say.

Jing S. Dong, a Staten Island-based driver who became a naturalized U.S. citizen after arriving from China, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter, with additional charges pending, Virginia State Police said.

Investigators said that Dong’s E&P Travel bus struck an SUV traveling ahead of it in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County around 2:35 a.m. Friday, resulting in a chain-reaction crash.

Authorities said the impact caused the SUV to collide with another vehicle. A 25-year-old unidentified woman from Worcester, Massachusetts, was killed inside the SUV.

A family of four from Greenfield, Massachusetts, all died when the SUV slammed into their Acura, causing the family’s car to catch fire, police said.

Dmitri Doncev, 45, his 44-year-old wife Ecaterina, and their two children, 13-year-old Emily and 7-year-old Mark, were all pronounced dead after the crash.

Despite the fact that he does not speak English, Dong was given a commercial driver’s license by Democrat-run New York state in 2024.

Talk show host Chris Plante noted in a post to social media: “Since its founding, the Democrat Party has caused more death and destruction in our country than Al Qaida.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post to X: “Unacceptable. This is exactly why we are holding states’ accountable, enforcing the rules of the road, and cracking down on drivers who can’t speak English. If you can’t be properly trained, read our road signs, or communicate with law enforcement, you have no business driving a bus.

“Our investigators are reviewing New York licensing records, training documentation, and the driver’s history. Any company, trainer, or school that contributed to putting an unqualified driver on the road will face intense scrutiny.”

Red State’s Ward Clark noted: “This problem has already caused far too many deaths and injuries nationwide. It’s a perfectly ridiculous practice, not to mention catastrophically stupid, to issue driver’s licenses to people who can neither read nor speak English. And note that we leave off the qualifier, ‘commercial.’ A person who cannot read our road signs, or understand the spoken requests/orders of law enforcement, has no business operating motor vehicles on the public roadways. If the people involved don’t like that, let them go to night school and take some English-language classes, as many generations of immigrants did before them.”

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