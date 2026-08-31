Universities salute Trump’s DEI policies, while pushing DEI-educated AI on students

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



When leftist institutions agree to comply with President Donald Trump’s policies, you know something’s up.

The Trump Administration has pursued an aggressive policy to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at colleges and universities through executive orders, federal funding restrictions, and civil rights investigations.

Hundreds of American institutions of higher learning have acknowledged and are saluting Trump’s policies by closing or rebranding formal DEI offices, removing diversity statements from faculty hiring, and eliminating race-conscious program requirements to avoid losing federal funding.

At the same time, academic departments at colleges and universities nationwide continue to offer curricula centered around fairness, ethics, and social justice by pushing DEI-educated artificial intelligence (AI) on students.

Examples include programs like Seattle University’s “AI for Equity” and the University of Washington’s Center for Responsibility in AI Systems and Experiences (RAISE), which instruct students to evaluate modern technology through a lens of social bias, inclusion, and community impact.

Defending Education, a parental rights watchdog group, published a new report last week warning that American universities are working to integrate DEI priorities into AI programs that could eventually shape how AI is used in K-12 classrooms.

Activist-minded university professors are working now to make concepts like “equity,” “social justice,” and “algorithmic bias” central to the way AI is developed, evaluated, and taught, Defending Education reported.

“The integration of AI into education is not a matter of if but when,” Defending Education states. The organization argues that universities are attempting to “institutionalize DEI” in AI while the technology and the rules governing its use in schools are still taking shape.

Casey Ryan, an investigative reporter at Defending Education, said universities did not truly reverse course when the Trump Administration threatened their funding for promoting DEI initiatives and programs last year. Instead, he argues, many simply found new avenues for promoting the same ideas.

“In an attempt to save face last year, many universities pretended to backtrack in public-facing actions and statements from the DEI priorities and programs that they had supported and funded for years at the taxpayer expense,” Ryan told The Center Square. “We can now see that, in many cases, it was mostly a thinly veiled attempt to protect their own funding from the federal government. Our new report exposes how institutions of higher learning didn’t really retreat from DEI; they just found a new way to promote it under the radar.”

Leftist ideologues captured education curricula in decades past and now the political left is seeking to ensure that any AI tools deployed in classrooms are just as “woke,” Defending Education warned.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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