Vance and Trump ‘wargamed’ passage of SAVE Act, ‘mediocre’ GOP senators obstructed

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Passing the SAVE America Act ahead of the 2026 midterms could have been possible under a plan to take control of the Senate floor, Vice President JD Vance said.

Vance said he and President Donald Trump had “wargamed” such a plan, but ultimately could not pull it off due to four Republican senators who have refused to budge on passing the election integrity legislation.

In an interview on Tuesday with Vince Coglianese, the vice president said he and Trump have “obsessively” thought through how to get SAVE America passed. Vance then named the four Republicans who would vote with the Democrats to stop the legislation: Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

The SAVE America Act ensures only American citizens decide American elections. It includes requiring valid identification before registering to vote in a federal election, proof of citizenship, and limits the use of mail-in ballots with exceptions for illness, disability, military service, or travel.

Vance said he and Trump discussed whether or not the vice president, as president of the Senate, has the authority to take over as chair and fire the Senate parliamentarian.

Vance said he has the authority to do so, but then “four, five, maybe ten” Republicans would then vote with Democrats to overrule the new chair.

“There is no shortcut, I think our people want to think the parliamentarian is the problem … the parliamentarian is a bureaucrat … the problem is we have a number of Republican senators who vote more with Democrats than their own party, and that is the issue,” Vance said.

He said if 50 GOP senators and the vice president stick together, they could fire the parliamentarian, get rid of the filibuster, pass the SAVE America Act, and more.

“The problem is not who’s in the chair, the problem is four or five Republicans who are going to stand with the Democrats. We have wargamed this to every detail and I wanted to do this a few months ago, and we ultimately decided it doesn’t make sense because it’s not going to go anywhere,” Vance explained.

“We’re interested in winning the battle and that means replacing mediocre Republican senators with good Republican senators,” Vance said.

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