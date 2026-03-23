Virginia legislature passes 15 anti-gun laws in just 60 days

by WorldTribune Staff, March 23, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In just 60 days in 2026, Virginia’s Democrat-controlled legislature has passed 15 anti-gun laws. Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who campaigned as a moderate but governs as an absolute leftist, has promised to sign all 15 into law.

The new laws include:

• HB217/SB749, assault weapons ban: Prohibits the future sale, import, or manufacture of specific semi-automatic firearms and magazines that hold more than 15 rounds. Proposes to allow owners to keep legally owned firearms acquired before July 1, 2026 (grandfather clause).

• HB40/SB323, ghost gun ban: Bans the possession, sale, or manufacture of untraceable, unserialized firearms.

• SB763, excise tax: Imposes a tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition by manufacturers.

• HB93/SB38, HB19/SB160: Enhances restrictions on gun possession for individuals subject to protective orders and those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence offenses.

• HB871/SB348: Requires secure storage of firearms in homes where minors or prohibited persons are present.

• HB21: Establishes new standards of “responsible conduct” for the firearm industry.

And the Democrats’ assault on the Second Amendment is far from finished. Other proposed laws include:

• Age Requirement: Proposals to prohibit the sale of assault firearms to individuals under 21 years old.

• Public Carry Restrictions: Aims to restrict carrying certain semi-automatic weapons in public places.

• Waiting Period: Proposed five-day waiting period for firearm purchases.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia, once the cradle of American liberty and the home of the Bill of Rights, is witnessing a historic betrayal in real time,” Chris Stone, director of State and Local Affairs for Gun Owners of America, wrote in a March 23 op-ed for Fox News Digital.

Stone said the Democrats’ “crown jewel” is the two so-called “assault weapons” ban bills.

“Make no mistake: SB 749/HB 217 have nothing to do with ‘safety’ and everything to do with removing your Second Amendment rights. This legislation targets the most popular firearms in America — tools used by millions of law-abiding citizens for self-defense, competition and sport. According to the FBI, nearly twice as many people are murdered with hands/fists than rifles of any kind. And over three times as many with knives. Yet anti-gun radicals want us to believe semi-automatic firearms must be banned.”

Stone continued: “But by arbitrarily labeling semi-automatic rifles, pistols and shotguns as ‘assault firearms’ based on common features like folding stocks or threaded barrels, the anti-gunners are actively removing your ability to defend yourself and your family with the tool of your choice.

“Furthermore, the legislation takes aim at standard-capacity magazines, labeling anything over 15 rounds as a ‘large capacity ammunition feeding device.’ ”

George Mason wrote the Virginia Declaration of Rights, which states: “That a well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed…”

Stone noted: “By stripping Virginians of these tools, Spanberger and her allies are intentionally shifting the balance of power from the people to the state and jeopardizing liberty and freedom in the process. It’s clear they have forgotten, or worse yet, are purposefully ignoring the motto of this great commonwealth: ‘Sic semper tyrannis’ which translates to, ‘thus always to tyrants.’ ”

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