Wakeup call: Once anti-U.S. military Okinawa finds itself on the front line of looming Taiwan crisis

by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Okinawa’s generally leftist public resentment over hosting U.S. military bases is shifting amid rising geopolitical tensions with China which place the island chain on the front lines of a potential conflict over Taiwan, analysts say.

Local sentiment — particularly among younger demographics — is prioritizing immediate regional defense over historic anti-base protests.

“Okinawa just held one of the most consequential local elections in years and the result signals something bigger than local politics, Guy Boekenstein, an Asia engagement specialist, wrote in a LinkedIn analysis.

Genta Koja, who was supported by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), secured victory in Sunday’s Okinawa gubernatorial election, becoming the southern island prefecture’s first leader in 12 years to back a key U.S. base relocation plan, Kyodo reported.

Koja’s defeated incumbent Denny Tamaki, an opponent of the transfer of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan to the coastal Henoko area in Nago within Okinawa.

The U.S. military footprint had been the dominant issue in Okinawa for decades.

“Not anymore,” Boekenstein noted.

“Chinese jets and drones now shadow Okinawan airspace near-daily. Tokyo is quietly relocating missile batteries, radar sites, and ammunition depots to the southern islands.”

A growing share of Okinawa residents (support peaks at 69% among those in their 40s) now back Takaichi’ government building up its own military presence there.

“This isn’t a one-off,” Boekenstein wrote. “Nationally, Japanese teenagers recently ranked the Japan Self-Defense Forces above the pacifist constitution as the thing keeping the peace. A reversal from just three years ago.”

Boekenstein added: “For anyone tracking Indo-Pacific security, defense-industrial policy, or Takaichi’s push toward a more assertive Japanese posture, Okinawa is a bellwether. Public appetite for deterrence is shifting generationally and it’s happening in the prefecture that would sit on the front line of any Taiwan contingency.”

“Unlike in previous elections, the base relocation issue took a backseat to economic issues, and with legal battles with the central government over last year and almost no effective measures left for Okinawa to block the transfer, work to build a replacement facility continues,” Kyodo noted.

Edo Naito, a commentator on Japanese politics, law, and history, wrote on LinkedIn:

“Over the past 4 years, every mayor of every city in Okinawa that hosts a U.S. or SDF base, and a majority of the Okinawa Prefectural Assembly, have been replaced with those supported by the LDP and to strengthen Okinawa’s security. The last major opposition seat is the Okinawa Governor role, which for the past 15 years has been held by anti-base, pander-to-China individuals.

“The polls say that ends today. But this election is primarily also about the abysmal record of the anti-base/progressive governors in managing the local economy which has struggled far behind the economic growth in the rest of the country because so much time, resources, and effort has been misspent of causes instead of improving the lives and securing the future for the Okinawa people. Should the polls be correct, the Chinese Communist Party influence operations will have failed yet again to tilt a Japanese election as they failed with Takaichi.”

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