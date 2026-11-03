Watchdog group: 10K dead people on LA voter rolls; 2,500 on MI rolls at least 110 years old

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2026 — Real World News



Democrat-run states California and Michigan reportedly have quite a large voting bloc of dead and really, really old people.

In California, there are nearly 10,000 dead people on Los Angeles County’s active voter rolls, according to the watchdog group Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF).

In a Help America Vote Act complaint filed with state election officials, PILF “identified 9,766 potentially deceased active voter registrants” in Los Angeles County.

In addition, 1,279 duplicate registrations are also allegedly on Los Angeles County’s voter rolls, as well as 1,340 registrants with fictitious birth dates and over 700 registrants with birth dates that make them at least 110 years old.

“California has a responsibility to maintain accurate voter rolls,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement on the group’s website. “Election officials should investigate these discrepancies and ensure that voter registration records are accurate.”

PILF lawyers had warned California election officials last year that significant errors were pervasive throughout the state’s voter rolls.

The September 2025 complaint alleged that almost 95,000 dead people were on California’s voter rolls, along with more than 57,000 duplicate registrants, and more than 7,600 registrants with fictitious birth dates.

In Michigan, PILF found nearly 2,500 registrants listed as at least 110 years old on the state’s voter rolls.

In a complaint filed late last month, PILF accuses Michigan officials of keeping 2,461 registrants on the state’s voter rolls despite their birth years being listed as at least 110 years old — 47 of which have birth years in the 1800s.

One such registrant’s birth year is listed as 1823, 14 years before Michigan became a state. PILF lawyers said they warned about the registrant in 2019, but the registrant remains on the Michigan voter rolls.

“The continued presence of a voter listed as born in 1823 is inexcusable,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “The Public Interest Legal Foundation, an outside, third-party group, should not have had to raise this issue with Secretary [Jocelyn] Benson twice. Its persistence reflects a failure to maintain Michigan’s voter rolls.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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