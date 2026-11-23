by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2026 — Real World News



Government watchdog Judicial Watch has reported that the CIA claims it cannot confirm nor deny whether it has records concerning the January 6, 2021 events at the U.S. Capitol

The CIA’s claim marks a dramatic reversal after the spy agency previously acknowledged that a significant volume of records had been located.

After more than two years of stonewalling, the CIA was ordered by Judge Jia M. Cobb in October to produce the records under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Instead, the CIA claimed in a Nov. 13 letter that it could not “confirm or deny the existence” of any records related to January 6, 2021:

“[I]n accordance with Section 3.6(a) of Executive order 13526, as amended, the CIA can neither confirm or deny the existence or nonexistence of records to your request. The fact of the existence or nonexistence of such records is itself currently and properly classified and relates to intelligence sources and methods information protected from disclosure by Section 102A(h)(l) of the National Security Act of 1947, as amended, and Section 6 of the CIA Act of 1949, as amended. Therefore, these items of your request are denied pursuant to FOIA exemptions (b)(l) and (b)(3).”

“The CIA is playing games with the court and the American people about January 6,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“After previously acknowledging that a significant volume of records had been located, the agency now claims it cannot confirm or deny their existence. This shell game is a scandal. …. The American people deserve the truth about what the CIA was doing at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

In a court filing, Judicial Watch pointed out that “after previously confirming that a significant volume of records had been located and even suggesting discussions to narrow the request” the CIA “now, for the first time, asserts that it cannot confirm or deny the existence of records.” Judicial Watch requested an in-person hearing or a status report earlier than Dec. 1, 2026, to address the agency’s failure to begin production of records as ordered.

Judicial Watch filed the July 2024 lawsuit after the CIA failed to respond to a March 2024 FOIA request asking the agency to produce CIA records concerning the January 6, 2021, events in Washington, DC, including shots fired and a person shot inside the U.S. Capitol, requests for CIA assistance, bomb technicians and bomb-detection dogs deployed or placed on standby, and after-action reports documenting the events.

In March 2024, Judicial Watch received 88 pages of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) records from the Department of Justice in a FOIA lawsuit that show the CIA deployed personnel to Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

The records include a series of text messages under the heading “January 7 Intel Chain” in which two separate references to participation by the CIA are made. One states that “two CIA bomb techs” are assisting with “a pipe bomb scene on New Jersey and D ST SE.” Another record references “several CIA dog teams on standby.”

Judicial Watch has pursued details of January 6 on several fronts.

In July 2026, it forced the release of over 1,000 hours of Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera footage from the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol event.

In April 2026, Judicial Watch filed a (FOIA) lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to obtain records related to possible improper targeting of January 6, 2021, Capitol protesters, their supporters, and related nonprofits.

In July 2025, Judicial Watch sued the U.S. Department of Justice for records on accelerated January 6 prosecutions after Donald Trump was elected president in November 2024.

In June 2025, Judicial Watch obtained a $4.975 million settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. Government filed on behalf of the family of Ashli Babbitt, the U.S. Air Force veteran who was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol by then-Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd on January 6, 2021. Ashli Babbitt was the only January 6 homicide victim.

In October 2023, Judicial Watch received the declaration of James W. Joyce, senior counsel in the Office of the General Counsel for the Capitol Police, in which he describes emails among senior officials of the United States Capitol Police (USCP) in January 2021 that show warnings of possible January 6 protests that could lead to serious disruptions at the U.S. Capitol.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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