White House: Schumer Shutdown cost U.S. $15 billion per week; 60,000 lost jobs

November 13, 2025

The 43-day Schumer Shutdown cost the U.S. $15 billion per week and will likely knock up to 1.5 percent off gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter, White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said.

The White House’s Council of Economic Advisers also estimates that “60,000 Americans, not government workers, have lost their jobs because of the reduced economic output” during the shutdown, Hassett said on Thursday, hours after President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution to reopen the government through the end of January.

GDP growth was expected to hit the 3 to 4 percent benchmark, which would have been on par with the previous two quarters.

“Now, you’re looking at something about half of that,” Hassett said.

The Democrat-forced shutdown also set back the federal government’s ability to produce key economic reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday.

Hassett said that “there’s some data” with the September jobs report potentially coming next week but noted the October unemployment rate will never be known.

“Most everything else, I think, we’ll be able to concoct the correct number after we look back, but we will never know what the unemployment rate was in October because there wasn’t a household survey,” Hassett said.

