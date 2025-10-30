Who is Stefanie Spear: RFK Jr.’s gatekeeper accused of ‘ruthlessly sidelining’ his MAHA allies

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2025 Real World News



When Dr. Steven Hatfill was abruptly fired from his post at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Trump Administration lost another leading player in the Make American Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

Critics believe Hatfill’s exit is the work of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s so-called “gatekeeper” at the agency, Stefanie Spear.

Who is Stefanie Spear?

“Most of Trump’s MAGA base would fail to pick her out of a lineup. Even most MAHA activists don’t know much about her, but they do know the number one rule in the world of RFK JR: you must go through Stefanie Spear to get to Bobby,” former HHS official Gray Delany wrote in an Oct. 28 analysis on the Emerald Robinson Substack.com blog.

Delany knows from experience about dealing with Spear, whose title at the agency is Principal Deputy Chief of Staff/Senior Counselor to the Secretary:

“I know better than most what happened to Dr. Hatfill because it happened to me. I proudly served Secretary Kennedy, and President Trump, as Director of MAHA Implementation at HHS before my time was cut short by Stefanie Spear,” Delany wrote.

“I lasted 52 days.

“My job was to ensure there was a MAHA angle to everything we did at HHS. I loved my job and felt I was making a real difference, so I was disappointed it ended so suddenly. But, truth be told, it was an inevitability because Stefanie Spear never wanted me there in the first place.”

Delany noted that Hatfill (and his associate John Knox) were “driving the most substantive reforms at HHS. It was Knox and Hatfill who cut over $1 billion in corrupt biological weapons research from BARDA — including $500 million in contracts that funded the poisonous mRNA technology. It was Hatfill who was pushing for accountability for the approval of the toxic Covid jabs — and it was Hatfill who was pushing NIH to investigate the effect of those shots on women’s fertility.”

Delany noted that Spear “has been a close confidant” of Kennedy for over 20 years.

“In 2011, RFK Jr. lent his name and credibility to Spear’s tiny environmental organization EcoWatch, helping launch its online environmental news service. From this platform, Spear spoke of the dangers of global warming — including blaming global warming (without evidence) for Hurricane Sandy and other large storms. She also appeared on a Communist Party USA sponsored panel to rail against ‘Big Oil’ and the Keystone Pipeline.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Spear authored a piece called “10 Reasons Bernie Sanders is ‘Rockin’ in the Free World.” Spear praised Sanders and Pope Francis for their views on climate change.

“Spear’s political philosophy is much closer to a communist than the economic nationalist. Indeed, Kennedy campaign staffers told me she detested President Trump — calling him a fascist and a threat to democracy,” Delany wrote. He added:

Indeed, Stefanie Spear has ruthlessly sidelined even those people who fought side by side with Kennedy through much of his career against his Big Pharma and establishment foes. I expected Spear to have been close with these long-time activists but, for instance, when we were in Idaho with Health Freedom Defense Fund President Leslie Manookian (a good friend of the Secretary), Spear acted like she barely knew her. Spear’s relationship with her former colleagues at Children’s Health Defense was similarly cold. Her default attitude toward these MAHA activists was basically contempt.

During his limited time at HHS, Delany said he “argued to Secretary Kennedy that (given the intensity of the opposition) what he desperately needed was a political warfare team to counter the forces tirelessly working against his agenda. After all, his enemies include: the uniparty, the military industrial complex, the pharmaceutical industry, chemical companies, processed food producers and Wall St.”

Delany’s ideas “never came to pass.”

“In fact, we’ve already seen the tragic consequences for MAHA of the Spear/RFK approach with the July 10th approval of the Moderna SPIKEVAXX Covid vaccine for ‘high-risk’ children,” Delany noted. “Then, just a couple weeks ago, President Trump rolled out the red carpet for Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, awarding Pfizer $70 billion, praising them for re-shoring their poisonous drugs and vaccines, and telling them how great of a job they did during Covid, while Kennedy stood by. Never mind that RFK had previously called the company ‘a craven, venal, homicidal, morally bankrupt, criminal enterprise that has captured and corrupted its regulators.’ ”

Delany concluded by saying those who are working on the MAHA movement and the American people deserve to know “whether RFK Jr. is actually running HHS or whether Stefanie Spear is in charge. Or perhaps it’s Susie Wiles and Big Pharma behind the curtain?”

Support Free Press Foundation